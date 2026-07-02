ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: Raid On Subodh Rai's Ranchi Liquor Factory Yields Counterfeit Liquor, Former RJD MLC Arrested

Ranchi: Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Subodh Rai has been arrested by the Ranchi Police on charges of counterfeiting liquor of well-known brands. Evidence was seized from the former MLC's liquor factory during a raid conducted by the Excise Department, following which he was arrested late Wednesday night.

A joint team comprising the police and the Excise Department raided 'Tarangini Liquors Private Limited' in Ormanjhi, Ranchi, and seized 303 cartons of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). During the operation, the factory owner — RJD leader and former MLC Subodh Rai — along with his driver Devendra Bhagat and employee Ravikant Rai, were arrested. Ormanjhi Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar confirmed the arrests of all three individuals.

According to Excise Department officials, the raid was led by Assistant Excise Commissioner Umashankar Singh. The team recovered large quantities of liquor, packaging material, and counterfeit labels from the factory's warehouses and production area. Counterfeit labels of well-known brands were being affixed to the seized stock before it was to be released into the market at low prices — a practice that posed a serious threat to public health, and losses for the state exchequer.