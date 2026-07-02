Jharkhand: Raid On Subodh Rai's Ranchi Liquor Factory Yields Counterfeit Liquor, Former RJD MLC Arrested
Same factory was earlier raided in March 2023, when illicit liquor was seized and the factory sealed, reports Prashant.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 1:26 PM IST
Ranchi: Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Subodh Rai has been arrested by the Ranchi Police on charges of counterfeiting liquor of well-known brands. Evidence was seized from the former MLC's liquor factory during a raid conducted by the Excise Department, following which he was arrested late Wednesday night.
A joint team comprising the police and the Excise Department raided 'Tarangini Liquors Private Limited' in Ormanjhi, Ranchi, and seized 303 cartons of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). During the operation, the factory owner — RJD leader and former MLC Subodh Rai — along with his driver Devendra Bhagat and employee Ravikant Rai, were arrested. Ormanjhi Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar confirmed the arrests of all three individuals.
According to Excise Department officials, the raid was led by Assistant Excise Commissioner Umashankar Singh. The team recovered large quantities of liquor, packaging material, and counterfeit labels from the factory's warehouses and production area. Counterfeit labels of well-known brands were being affixed to the seized stock before it was to be released into the market at low prices — a practice that posed a serious threat to public health, and losses for the state exchequer.
The investigation revealed that illicit liquor was being manufactured under at least three different brand names at the plant. Many bottles bore the label "For sale only in UP", suggesting the liquor was intended for markets in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The investigative team also discovered packaging material and labeling equipment on the premises.
Ormanjhi police stated that this is not a new incident; the same factory had previously been raided in March 2023, at which time, 108 bottles of illicit liquor were seized, and the factory was sealed and issued a show-cause notice, leading to a suspension of operations. However, evidence has now emerged that production and packaging had resumed.
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