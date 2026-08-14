Jharkhand Protest: PIL Filed In High Court Seeking Independent CBI Probe Into JPSC, JSSC 'Exam Irregularities'
A PIL has been filed in Jharkhand HC demanding a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations, reports Rajesh Kumar Singh.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Ranchi: Amid ongoing protest over alleged irregularities in the examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), a public interest litigation has been filed before the Jharkhand High Court here demanding an independent CBI inquiry into the matter.
In the PIL, petitioner Basant Prasad has demanded that an independent CBI investigation be ordered to probe the allegations regarding conduct of these examinations.
However, advocate Amartya said the petition has only been filed and that it will be decided whether it would be listed for hearing after completing the due process of the High Court.
The petition has specifically raised serious questions about the process of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination, while alleging widespread corruption and the sale of positions for money. It has also been claimed that the alleged paper leak jeopardised the future of a large number of qualified and meritorious candidates.
Further, the petition demands an investigation into the role of the exam-conducting agency, TDPL.
Citing the ongoing CID investigation as "insufficient", the petitioner has demanded a CBI investigation into all JPSC and JSSC exams conducted by TDPL to uncover the entire network of alleged malpractices. Prasad has stated that influential people are suspected to be involved in the case, and therefore, for a fair investigation, the investigation should be transferred from the CID to the CBI.
It is worth mentioning here that hundreds of students, under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reform Forum, have been protesting for the last 20 days, demanding action against the alleged malpractices in recruitment-related exams. The government has also agreed to cancel the 14th JPSC PT exam, the 2023 and 2025 backlog exams. However, the students insist that all exams conducted through the TDPL agency should be cancelled.
The agitating students argued that one Abhay Kumar Tiwari, selected through CGL, has passed several exams conducted by TDPL. They also stated that a CID investigation will not suffice and hence insisted on a CBI investigation. However, no fresh talks have taken place between the government and the students' forum since the talks held on August 9.
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