ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Protest: PIL Filed In High Court Seeking Independent CBI Probe Into JPSC, JSSC 'Exam Irregularities'

Ranchi: Amid ongoing protest over alleged irregularities in the examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), a public interest litigation has been filed before the Jharkhand High Court here demanding an independent CBI inquiry into the matter.

In the PIL, petitioner Basant Prasad has demanded that an independent CBI investigation be ordered to probe the allegations regarding conduct of these examinations.

However, advocate Amartya said the petition has only been filed and that it will be decided whether it would be listed for hearing after completing the due process of the High Court.

The petition has specifically raised serious questions about the process of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination, while alleging widespread corruption and the sale of positions for money. It has also been claimed that the alleged paper leak jeopardised the future of a large number of qualified and meritorious candidates.

Further, the petition demands an investigation into the role of the exam-conducting agency, TDPL.