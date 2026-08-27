ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Police Recover Rs 150 Crore Lost In Cyber Fraud, Return Rs 19 Crore to Victims

Ranchi: Dealing a massive jolt to the cybercriminal networks spread across the state, the Jharkhand police have recovered Rs 150 crore stolen from the victims between January and July. Of this, Rs 19 crore has already been returned to the victims.

According to data from the police headquarters, the amount represents funds frozen in bank accounts linked to cyber fraud cases, where the money was intercepted within the banking system before it could reach the criminals.

Police said 77,503 complaints were registered till July through the National Cyber ​​Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP), the 'Pratibimb' initiative, and the Dial-1930 helpline. Based on these, the police and relevant agencies identified the bank accounts used in the fraud and froze the funds in them.

After duping a victim, cyber fraudsters typically transfer the money rapidly from one account to another, posing the biggest challenge to police to freeze the account before the funds can be withdrawn or moved further.

By effectively freezing such a large amount, the police prevent the funds from being transferred out of the suspicious accounts.

For victims of cyber fraud, recovering the stolen money brings the greatest sense of relief. The money was returned by the police to those who lost it through online fraud, fake calls, malicious links, apps, and other cyber-enabled methods.