Jharkhand Police Recover Rs 150 Crore Lost In Cyber Fraud, Return Rs 19 Crore to Victims
About 77,503 complaints were received till July. Police blocked 22,165 mobile numbers and 10,054 IMEI numbers related to various cybercrime cases and arrested 486 cybercriminals.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Ranchi: Dealing a massive jolt to the cybercriminal networks spread across the state, the Jharkhand police have recovered Rs 150 crore stolen from the victims between January and July. Of this, Rs 19 crore has already been returned to the victims.
According to data from the police headquarters, the amount represents funds frozen in bank accounts linked to cyber fraud cases, where the money was intercepted within the banking system before it could reach the criminals.
Police said 77,503 complaints were registered till July through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP), the 'Pratibimb' initiative, and the Dial-1930 helpline. Based on these, the police and relevant agencies identified the bank accounts used in the fraud and froze the funds in them.
After duping a victim, cyber fraudsters typically transfer the money rapidly from one account to another, posing the biggest challenge to police to freeze the account before the funds can be withdrawn or moved further.
By effectively freezing such a large amount, the police prevent the funds from being transferred out of the suspicious accounts.
For victims of cyber fraud, recovering the stolen money brings the greatest sense of relief. The money was returned by the police to those who lost it through online fraud, fake calls, malicious links, apps, and other cyber-enabled methods.
Action has also been taken against the technical networks of cybercriminals, alongside efforts to cripple them financially. The police blocked 22,165 mobile numbers and 10,054 IMEI numbers associated with cybercrimes in the first seven months of this year.
During the same period, 486 cybercriminals were arrested, and district police units are continuously conducting special drives to apprehend fraudsters.
The 'Pratibimb' app has played a crucial role in identifying and tracking down cybercriminals. Till July, 336 accused individuals were arrested in 121 cases linked to the app, along with the recovery of 545 mobile phones and 655 SIM cards.
According to the CID, cyber fraudsters are constantly devising new methods to target people. Victims are often lured with promises of rewards and cashback, or defrauded through pretexts such as lottery wins, job offers, online assistance, and more.
"Staying vigilant is essential to avoid falling prey to scams perpetrated via phone calls, SMS, emails, and the internet. However, a victim of cyber fraud doesn't need to panic. The initial two to three hours following the fraud are critical, as taking immediate action during this window can increase the chances of halting the transaction or recovering the lost funds," a CID official said.
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