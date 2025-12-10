Jharkhand Police Probe Criminal Gangs' Pakistan Connection In Arms Smuggling
It has been found that weapons are being supplied via Punjab's Moga, and over half a dozen criminals associated with this network have been arrested.
Ranchi: The probe by Jharkhand Police into the illegal arms dealings of several criminal gangs based out of the state with Pakistani smugglers so far has revealed direct links between three major organised criminal gangs, and the police are working on a strategy to completely dismantle the entire network.
A thorough investigation is being conducted to determine those supplying weapons from Pakistan to the notorious gangsters of Jharkhand, the smuggling route, and the involvement of white-collar individuals. It has been found that weapons are being supplied via Punjab, and over half a dozen criminals associated with this network have been arrested. Following the arrests of Mayank Singh from Azerbaijan, the notorious Prince Khan and gangster Sujit Sinha have also been found to have links to Pakistan. The terror funding angle is also being looked into. On their part, the Punjab Police are also cracking down on illegal arms smuggling.
After Aman Sahu's death, Rahul Singh has been operating the gang from abroad. The gang also possesses a large quantity of weapons, mostly imported from Pakistan. Similarly, Prince Khan, the leader of the "Gangs of Wasseypur" gang, operating from Dubai, has also been importing weapons from Pakistan. The Sujit Sinha gang has also been found to have direct connections with Pakistani arms smugglers, said an official of Jharkhand Police.
Police said Prince and Sujit purchase weapons through hawala channels in Pakistan and Dubai, and import them to Jharkhand via Punjab. This came to light after the arrest of half a dozen criminals, including Sujit's wife, Riya. A case has also been registered against her and the other arrested criminals under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967, for terror funding.
On the other hand, the biggest challenge facing the Jharkhand Police is to unearth how the stockpile of sophisticated foreign weapons is reaching criminals. The matter that criminals who purchased indigenous weapons from illegal factories in Munger, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh until yesterday are now using Australian and other foreign-made pistols and rifles has become a serious concern for the police. For this reason, a special team, along with the Jharkhand ATS, has been digging deeper into the case.
Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG (operations) said they are continuously working to reach the root of the arms network. "The investigation is proceeding fast. Detailed information regarding its progress cannot be revealed to the media at this time. Action is being taken to dismantle the arms network and to arrest criminals who have fled abroad," he said.
Investigations further revealed that gangster Sujit and his associates imported 21 foreign weapons from Pakistan into Jharkhand, of which 10 have been confiscated. Regular raids are being conducted to trace the remaining 11. It has also come to light that Sujit used girls as human carriers to transport foreign weapons from Punjab's Moga to Jharkhand.
Police said Ravi Anand alias Singha, a close associate of Sujit, was responsible for transporting the weapons. Ravi used a female friend to transport the weapons seized by the police. Most of the gang members have neither seen nor known about the woman. Money to purchase the weapons was sent from India to Pakistan and Dubai through hawala channels, said investigators.
Last month, the Punjab Police seized many large arms consignments from Pakistan along with several arrests. The Jharkhand Police are in constant touch with their Punjab counterparts to determine if the individuals arrested in Punjab have links to Jharkhand gangs.
