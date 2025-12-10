ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Police Probe Criminal Gangs' Pakistan Connection In Arms Smuggling

Investigations further revealed that gangster Sujit and his associates imported 21 foreign weapons from Pakistan into Jharkhand, of which 10 have been confiscated. ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: The probe by Jharkhand Police into the illegal arms dealings of several criminal gangs based out of the state with Pakistani smugglers so far has revealed direct links between three major organised criminal gangs, and the police are working on a strategy to completely dismantle the entire network.

A thorough investigation is being conducted to determine those supplying weapons from Pakistan to the notorious gangsters of Jharkhand, the smuggling route, and the involvement of white-collar individuals. It has been found that weapons are being supplied via Punjab, and over half a dozen criminals associated with this network have been arrested. Following the arrests of Mayank Singh from Azerbaijan, the notorious Prince Khan and gangster Sujit Sinha have also been found to have links to Pakistan. The terror funding angle is also being looked into. On their part, the Punjab Police are also cracking down on illegal arms smuggling.

After Aman Sahu's death, Rahul Singh has been operating the gang from abroad. The gang also possesses a large quantity of weapons, mostly imported from Pakistan. Similarly, Prince Khan, the leader of the "Gangs of Wasseypur" gang, operating from Dubai, has also been importing weapons from Pakistan. The Sujit Sinha gang has also been found to have direct connections with Pakistani arms smugglers, said an official of Jharkhand Police.

Police said Prince and Sujit purchase weapons through hawala channels in Pakistan and Dubai, and import them to Jharkhand via Punjab. This came to light after the arrest of half a dozen criminals, including Sujit's wife, Riya. A case has also been registered against her and the other arrested criminals under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967, for terror funding.