Jharkhand Criminals Found To Have Pakistan Links, Cops Launch Terror Funding Probe

Ranchi: Amidst claims that several prominent criminals active in Jharkhand have direct connection with Pakistani arms smugglers, Jharkhand Police have initiated a probe into the terror funding angle.

This follows the deaths of alleged criminals Mayank Singh and Aman Sahu and revelations pertaining to notorious gangster Prince Khan and his aide Sujit Sinha, who allegedly had direct links with Pakistani arms smugglers. Ranchi Police claim during investigations, it was found that both of them sent money to Pakistani arms smugglers to purchase weapons and then imported them into Jharkhand via Punjab. This was revealed after half a dozen criminals including Sujit Sinha's wife, Riya Sinha and others were arrested, they added.

The Ranchi Police have registered a case against Prince and Sujit, along with their alleged henchmen Bablu Khan alias Inamul Haq, Ravi Anand, Mohammad Shahid, Mohammad Seraj, Riya Sinha, Jitesh Kumar, Santosh Mishra, Mayank Kumar, Raju Mahato, Sumit Verma, Abhishek Kumar Ram, Prince Mishra, Mudassir and Rameez under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 for terror funding.

Superintendent of Police (Ranchi City) Paras Rana said videos were made in Jharkhand and sent to Dubai-based Prince Khan, who used those for threatening and extorting money from victims.

“Jailed gangster Sujit Sinha had his henchmen make videos and sent those directly to Prince Khan, who subsequently sent those to doctors, engineers, businessmen and traders demanding extortion money from them. He would have his gang members fire shots outside the homes of those who refused to pay the extortion money. The police learnt this during interrogations of the arrested criminals,” he said.

Police investigations have also revealed that notorious criminals are now using modern technology. For instance, Sujit Sinha uses the Jangi app to plan his crimes, sources said. It is through this app that he connects with his gang members, formulating and sharing criminal plans with them, they added. Riya Sinha was also allegedly involved in the planning.

During interrogation of the arrested criminals, police obtained crucial information and discovered that Ravi Anand alias Singha provided complete details, including mobile numbers of the targeted persons to Sujit Sinha, who then sent it to Prince, who in turn made calls to those numbers from abroad.

On October 13, the Ranchi Police arrested Riya Sinha, Bablu Khan, Mohammad Shahid alias Afridi Khan, Mohammad Seraj alias Madan and Ravi Anand. Three pistols, seven magazines, 13 live bullets, a car and a mobile phone were recovered from them.

Police investigations have revealed that Sujit Sinha and his associates had imported 21 weapons from Pakistan into Jharkhand. The police have recovered 10 of these weapons while 11 others remain untraceable. It was disclosed that Sujit Sinha used girls to smuggle foreign weapons from Moga in Punjab, to Jharkhand.