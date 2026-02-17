ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Police Identify Children Orphaned By Naxal Violence For Rehabilitation

Ranchi: Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) has directed senior police officials to identify children orphaned by Naxalite violence in their respective districts. Once identified, their credentials will be verified by district magistrate (DM)-led committees and sent to the Centre for rehabilitation under the National Children's Fund (NCF).

Under the NCF, Centre has introduced a new scheme, 'Care and Education' that aims to connect such children to schools and colleges, funding their entire education. This scheme will support children orphaned by terrorist violence, Left Wing Extremism (LWE), or cross-border firing till they reach the age of 25 or complete their education.

An official of Jharkhand Police said, under this scheme, a total 150 children will receive financial assistance per year. A letter sent by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated that a notification in this regard was issued on July 18, 2025. The formerly functioning Foundation for Communal Harmony (FCH) has now been closed and its beneficiaries will be included in the Ministry of Women and Child Development's (MWCD) NCF.

The NCF will be administered by the Savitribai Phule National Institute for Women and Child Development (SPNIWCD) through the respective state Home Department, and a committee of the District Magistrate will select and recommend the children. The state governments are required to submit proposals to the NCF in a prescribed format, the official said.