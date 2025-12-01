ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Police Bust West Bengal Police Recruitment Exam Fraud Racket, 17 Held

Dhanbad: Dhanbad Police arrested 17 persons for their involvement with a large-scale fraud in the police constable recruitment examination held in West Bengal.

Dhanbad City Superintendent of Police Ritwik Srivastava said an organised racket was involved in this fraud. Candidates brought from West Bengal were put up at a lodge in Jharkhand's Jharia and made to memorise the question paper and answers.

He said that upon receiving information, a police team immediately raided Bandhan Lodge in Jharia, where the fraud was uncovered. A large quantity of admit cards, notes, registers, mobile phones, wristwatches, original educational certificates, identity cards, and banking documents were recovered from the scene. The racket members were planning to manipulate the exam by possessing all these documents.