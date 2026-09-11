ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Police Arrest Kolkata Traffic Sergeant, Civic Volunteer For Giving Shelter To Murder Suspects

Kolkata: Jharkhand Police have arrested a Kolkata Police traffic sergeant and a civic volunteer in connection with the murder of a businessman in Jamshedpur.

It is alleged that Ayan Gupta of the Kolkata Police Traffic Department and Pinkel Das helped the prime suspects of the murder case to take shelter in Kolkata.

Police sources revealed that while investigating the Jamshedpur murder case, investigators discovered that the suspects had travelled to Kolkata and established contact with certain individuals. Acting on this lead, a team from the Jharkhand Police arrived in Kolkata to conduct an investigation.

As part of the probe, Ayan Gupta and Pinkel Das were questioned at Lalbazar, Kolkata Police headquarters. The Jharkhand Police decided to take action against the duo after analysing information obtained during interrogation and other leads emerging from the investigation.

Investigators are examining the suspects' whereabouts, the nature of the contact between them and the two arrested police personnel, and whether any assistance was provided to help them evade capture.