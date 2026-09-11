Jharkhand Police Arrest Kolkata Traffic Sergeant, Civic Volunteer For Giving Shelter To Murder Suspects
Ayan Gupta and Pinkel Das were arrested after analysing information obtained during their interrogation and others leads that emerged in the probe, reports Ayan Neogi.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
Kolkata: Jharkhand Police have arrested a Kolkata Police traffic sergeant and a civic volunteer in connection with the murder of a businessman in Jamshedpur.
It is alleged that Ayan Gupta of the Kolkata Police Traffic Department and Pinkel Das helped the prime suspects of the murder case to take shelter in Kolkata.
Police sources revealed that while investigating the Jamshedpur murder case, investigators discovered that the suspects had travelled to Kolkata and established contact with certain individuals. Acting on this lead, a team from the Jharkhand Police arrived in Kolkata to conduct an investigation.
As part of the probe, Ayan Gupta and Pinkel Das were questioned at Lalbazar, Kolkata Police headquarters. The Jharkhand Police decided to take action against the duo after analysing information obtained during interrogation and other leads emerging from the investigation.
Investigators are examining the suspects' whereabouts, the nature of the contact between them and the two arrested police personnel, and whether any assistance was provided to help them evade capture.
Kunal Agarwal, Additional Commissioner of Police (Detective Department), said, "We are assisting the Jharkhand Police with the investigations into the case."
According to sources, investigators are separately scrutinising the movements of the suspects and their interactions with the two Kolkata Police personnel. Details regarding phone communication, travel, and arrangements made for the suspects' accommodation are also being examined.
However, it remains unclear whether Ayan or Pinkel played a direct role in the murder itself or if their arrest stems solely from the allegation of sheltering the prime suspects.
The Jharkhand Police's investigation is now focused on tracing how the accused reached Kolkata following the Jamshedpur murder, identifying who assisted them and determining the extent of the connection between the prime suspects and the arrested traffic sergeant and civic volunteer. Authorities are also examining whether there was any specific motive behind providing shelter to the accused.
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