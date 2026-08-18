NIA Court Sentences 12 In Terror Funding Case In Jharkhand, All Convicts Get Jail Term Of Over 8 Years
The prison terms ranged from eight to 10 years; fines ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 90,000 were also imposed on the convicts.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Ranchi: The Special NIA court in Ranchi on Tuesday sentenced 12 convicted persons to jail terms ranging from 8 to 10 years in a terror funding case linked to the Magadh and Amrapali coal projects in the Tandwa area of Jharkhand’s Chatra district.
Fines ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 90,000 were also imposed on the convicts. Advocate Sanjay Kumar said that the 12 accused had already been convicted on August 12.
Those sentenced comprised Vinod Ganjhu, Munesh Ganjhu, Birbal Ganjhu, Bindu Ganjhu, Laxman Ganjhu (alias Kohram), Subhan Miyan, Sanjay Jain, Prem Vikas, Mukesh Ganjhu, Bhikhan Ganjhu, Gopal Singh Bhokta, and Anishchay Ganjhu.
The court handed down eight-year sentences to several convicts, including Vinod Ganjhu, Sanjay Jain, Prem Vikas, and Subhan Miyan while Laxman Ganjhu (alias Kohram) was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
The case pertains to the alleged extortion of levies linked to coal projects in Tandwa, Chatra, and the funnelling of funds to an extremist organisation called TPC. The investigating agency informed the court that the accused were either associated with the TPC or played a role in collecting levies for the organisation.
After taking over the investigation, the NIA filed a chargesheet against the accused. The agency's investigation revealed an alleged link between the coal business and levy extortion.
According to the NIA, the accused were charged with providing financial support to the extremist organisation through contracts and coal transportation operations associated with the Magadh and Amrapali coal projects. The case underwent prolonged court proceedings based on these allegations.
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