ETV Bharat / state

NIA Court Sentences 12 In Terror Funding Case In Jharkhand, All Convicts Get Jail Term Of Over 8 Years

Ranchi: The Special NIA court in Ranchi on Tuesday sentenced 12 convicted persons to jail terms ranging from 8 to 10 years in a terror funding case linked to the Magadh and Amrapali coal projects in the Tandwa area of Jharkhand’s ​​Chatra district.

Fines ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 90,000 were also imposed on the convicts. Advocate Sanjay Kumar said that the 12 accused had already been convicted on August 12.

Those sentenced comprised Vinod Ganjhu, Munesh Ganjhu, Birbal Ganjhu, Bindu Ganjhu, Laxman Ganjhu (alias Kohram), Subhan Miyan, Sanjay Jain, Prem Vikas, Mukesh Ganjhu, Bhikhan Ganjhu, Gopal Singh Bhokta, and Anishchay Ganjhu.

The court handed down eight-year sentences to several convicts, including Vinod Ganjhu, Sanjay Jain, Prem Vikas, and Subhan Miyan while Laxman Ganjhu (alias Kohram) was sentenced to 10 years in prison.