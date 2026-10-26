Jharkhand: Newly Married Couple Die By Self-Immolation
Bhandara police station in-charge Manoj Gupta said police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation.
By PTI
Published : October 26, 2026 at 12:42 AM IST|
Updated : October 26, 2026 at 12:55 AM IST
Lohardaga/Jamtara: A newly married couple died by self-immolation in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Dhanamunji village in Bhandara police station area on Saturday.
The deceased have been identified as Ajit Oraon (25) and Balmiki Oraon (20). Bhandara police station in-charge Manoj Gupta said the couple bolted the door from inside, wrapped themselves up in a blanket, poured petrol and set themselves on fire.
Family members spotted the flames and broke open the door. Both were severely burnt and were taken to Bhandara community health centre, where doctors declared Ajit dead, he said.
His wife was shifted to RIMS, Ranchi, in a critical condition, but she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Police suspect mental stress might have caused the incident. Gupta said police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation.
In another incident, an interfaith couple allegedly died by suicide in Jamtara district on Saturday. The bodies of Rocky Kumar Mandal (20) and Nazia Khatoon (17), residents of Ringochingo village in Karmatand police station area, were found on railway tracks on Saturday, another police officer said.
The deceased had left their homes on Friday night for a fair, and had thereafter gone to a temple. The man clicked a photograph of themselves, which was found on his phone, Karmatand police station officer-in-charge Alakh Chaubey said, adding they had been in a relationship since 2024.
Preliminary investigation suggests it to be a suicide case, as the families were not ready to accept their relationship, he said, adding that their bodies were handed over to their families after post-mortem.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline, at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
Read more