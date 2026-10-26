ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: Newly Married Couple Die By Self-Immolation

Representational image. ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Lohardaga/Jamtara: A newly married couple died by self-immolation in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Dhanamunji village in Bhandara police station area on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Ajit Oraon (25) and Balmiki Oraon (20). Bhandara police station in-charge Manoj Gupta said the couple bolted the door from inside, wrapped themselves up in a blanket, poured petrol and set themselves on fire.

Family members spotted the flames and broke open the door. Both were severely burnt and were taken to Bhandara community health centre, where doctors declared Ajit dead, he said. His wife was shifted to RIMS, Ranchi, in a critical condition, but she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Police suspect mental stress might have caused the incident. Gupta said police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation. In another incident, an interfaith couple allegedly died by suicide in Jamtara district on Saturday. The bodies of Rocky Kumar Mandal (20) and Nazia Khatoon (17), residents of Ringochingo village in Karmatand police station area, were found on railway tracks on Saturday, another police officer said.