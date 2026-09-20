ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Naxal Leader, With Rs 30 Lakh Bounty, Killed In Police Encounter In Varanasi

Varanasi: A Jharkhand-based Maoist leader, carrying a Rs 30-lakh bounty, was killed in an encounter with the Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh police in Varanasi on Sunday morning.

UP STF Inspector General Prem Gautam said Brijesh Ganjhu alias Gopal Singh was shot dead in an encounter at the Ramnagar area of ​​Varanasi at around 5 am.

Brijesh was the chief of 'Tritiya Prastuti Committee' (TPC), a banned Naxal organisation in Jharkhand that is believed to be an offshoot of the CPI (Maoist).

An ATS team was lying in wait for him at Lanka Maidan after UP police had received a tip-off that Brijesh would be travelling on a motorcycle with an associate from Teghra Mod towards Mughalsarai, a police official said.

"Acting on a tip-off, police attempted to intercept and arrest him; however, instead of stopping, he jumped off the vehicle and opened fire on the police personnel. In the ensuing exchange of fire, he was shot," the official said.

He said that bullets fired by the miscreant also struck the bulletproof jackets worn by UP ATS Deputy SP Vipin Rai and Head Constable Nitendra Krishna, both of whom remained completely safe.

"Brijesh was immediately rushed to the hospital but was declared dead," the official said.