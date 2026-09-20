Jharkhand Naxal Leader, With Rs 30 Lakh Bounty, Killed In Police Encounter In Varanasi
Brijesh Ganjhu, alias Gopal Singh, was the chief of the 'Tritiya Prastuti Committee' (TPC), a banned Naxal organisation in Jharkhand.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 10:55 AM IST|
Updated : September 20, 2026 at 11:15 AM IST
Varanasi: A Jharkhand-based Maoist leader, carrying a Rs 30-lakh bounty, was killed in an encounter with the Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh police in Varanasi on Sunday morning.
UP STF Inspector General Prem Gautam said Brijesh Ganjhu alias Gopal Singh was shot dead in an encounter at the Ramnagar area of Varanasi at around 5 am.
Brijesh was the chief of 'Tritiya Prastuti Committee' (TPC), a banned Naxal organisation in Jharkhand that is believed to be an offshoot of the CPI (Maoist).
An ATS team was lying in wait for him at Lanka Maidan after UP police had received a tip-off that Brijesh would be travelling on a motorcycle with an associate from Teghra Mod towards Mughalsarai, a police official said.
"Acting on a tip-off, police attempted to intercept and arrest him; however, instead of stopping, he jumped off the vehicle and opened fire on the police personnel. In the ensuing exchange of fire, he was shot," the official said.
He said that bullets fired by the miscreant also struck the bulletproof jackets worn by UP ATS Deputy SP Vipin Rai and Head Constable Nitendra Krishna, both of whom remained completely safe.
"Brijesh was immediately rushed to the hospital but was declared dead," the official said.
The ATS recovered two pistols, live cartridges and spent shells from the scene. The body has been kept at the post-mortem facility of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in Varanasi.
Brijesh had long been on the radar of security agencies in Jharkhand. A reward of Rs 25 lakh was announced by the Jharkhand government and Rs 5 lakh by the NIA for providing information leading to his arrest.
He was wanted in several cases related to murder, extortion, illegal arms activities and terror funding across Jharkhand and other states. The NIA was also searching for him in connection with a terror-financing case linked to the TPC.
Investigators alleged that he played a key role in a levy-extortion network targeting businesses associated with coal mining, transportation and contracting operations. Following his death, security agencies in Jharkhand have begun reviewing records about cases registered against him and his alleged involvement in Maoist activities.
Meanwhile, the UP police are now trying to find out for how long Brijesh had been hiding in Varanasi and who his associates were in the city.
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