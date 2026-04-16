ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Naxal Encounter Continues: One CoBRA Jawan Injured In IED Blast

Ranchi: A jawan of the CRPF's CoBRA battalion was injured on Thursday when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off during an anti-Naxal operation in Saranda forests of West Singhbhum near Odisha-Jharkhand border.

The injured jawan, identified as Abhinav Kumar, was immediately airlifted to Ranchi for better medical facility, police said.

The incident occurred during an ongoing gunfight that broke out between the security forces and Naxalites on Wednesday morning. The encounter has left a total of five CoBRA jawans injured till now.

Chaibasa SP Amit Renu said an IED blast occurred in the forest while the operation was underway, leaving a CoBRA jawan severely injured. He has being airlifted to Ranchi for advanced medical treatment, Renu said.