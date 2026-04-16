Jharkhand Naxal Encounter Continues: One CoBRA Jawan Injured In IED Blast
Chaibasa Police said the anti-Naxal operation that was launched on Wednesday morning is still underway and five CoBRA jawans have been injured till now.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
Ranchi: A jawan of the CRPF's CoBRA battalion was injured on Thursday when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off during an anti-Naxal operation in Saranda forests of West Singhbhum near Odisha-Jharkhand border.
The injured jawan, identified as Abhinav Kumar, was immediately airlifted to Ranchi for better medical facility, police said.
The incident occurred during an ongoing gunfight that broke out between the security forces and Naxalites on Wednesday morning. The encounter has left a total of five CoBRA jawans injured till now.
Chaibasa SP Amit Renu said an IED blast occurred in the forest while the operation was underway, leaving a CoBRA jawan severely injured. He has being airlifted to Ranchi for advanced medical treatment, Renu said.
A total of five jawans have been injured so far in the gunfight, which commenced at 10 am on Wednesday. On Wednesday evening, four injured jawans were airlifted to Ranchi in the first round of evacuation. Subsequently, in a second evacuation round, the fifth injured jawan was airlifted to Ranchi on Thursday morning.
Police said a joint team of CoBRA battalion, Jharkhand Jaguar and district police launched a search operation and on spotting the security forces, Naxalites opened fire on then, prompting the security personnel to fire back in retaliation.
The exact number of Naxalites killed or injured are yet to be known.
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