Jharkhand Native Killed In Elephant Attack In Kerala's Malappuram
The deceased, who worked in a rubber plantation, was returning home when he was attacked by the elephant.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 5:35 PM IST
Malappuram: A 55-year-old worker engaged in a rubber estate was killed by an elephant at the Nilambur Arayad Rubber Estate on Thursday.
The deceased, identified as Charu Oraon from Jharkhand, had reached the estate early in the morning after tapping rubber and was returning to his residence when he came across the elephant. Oraon tried to run but could not and was critically injured in the attack by the elephant.
The elephant left the estate and ventured into the forest after attacking Oraon. Following the incident, other workers and locals informed the police and the Forest department whose personnel arrived at the spot but by then Oraon had succumbed to his injuries.
A local said he heard the elephant's roar when it reached the plantation but did not realize that it was attacking Oraon. He said that he had searched for Oraon after the latter left for his residence and told the workers that he was standing outside the plantation talking on the phone.
"I did not release that the elephant had attacked Oraon. Wild elephants are a nuisance in the area," he said, adding after the elephant went into the forest and Charu went missing, the locals and the workers went to the place where the elephant had been present. "That is when we saw that Oraon had been killed in the attack", he said.
Philomena Matathill, another local said, "We are living in fear of elephants for the last 54 years. It is very difficult to go to work and send our children to school."
A Forest department official said the matter is being investigated.
