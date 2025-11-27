ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Native Killed In Elephant Attack In Kerala's Malappuram

Locals and forest officials at the spot where Charu Oraon was killed by the elephant ( ETV Bharat )

Malappuram: A 55-year-old worker engaged in a rubber estate was killed by an elephant at the Nilambur Arayad Rubber Estate on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Charu Oraon from Jharkhand, had reached the estate early in the morning after tapping rubber and was returning to his residence when he came across the elephant. Oraon tried to run but could not and was critically injured in the attack by the elephant.

The elephant left the estate and ventured into the forest after attacking Oraon. Following the incident, other workers and locals informed the police and the Forest department whose personnel arrived at the spot but by then Oraon had succumbed to his injuries.

A local said he heard the elephant's roar when it reached the plantation but did not realize that it was attacking Oraon. He said that he had searched for Oraon after the latter left for his residence and told the workers that he was standing outside the plantation talking on the phone.