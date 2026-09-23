ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: Three Minor Children Held Hostage, Tied To Pole, Assaulted; Video Goes Viral, FIR Filed Against 100-150 Villagers

Koderma: The Koderma Police in Jharkhand have registered an FIR against 100 to 150 unidentified people after three minor children, including a girl, were held hostage, tied to an electric pole and beaten up two days ago. The incident was also filmed and the video later went viral on social media.

Taking cognizance of the viral video, the Koderma Police Sub-Inspector Rohit Singh filed an FIR under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IT Act.

On September 21, two minor boys had visited the house of a minor girl. Following this, angry villagers caught the three minors, took them hostage, tied them to an electric pole with ropes and assaulted them. Bystanders recorded the incident and the video was uploaded on social media.