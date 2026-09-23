Jharkhand: Three Minor Children Held Hostage, Tied To Pole, Assaulted; Video Goes Viral, FIR Filed Against 100-150 Villagers
Koderma Police said an FIR has been lodged against unidentified villagers under POCSO Act and IT Act.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
Koderma: The Koderma Police in Jharkhand have registered an FIR against 100 to 150 unidentified people after three minor children, including a girl, were held hostage, tied to an electric pole and beaten up two days ago. The incident was also filmed and the video later went viral on social media.
Taking cognizance of the viral video, the Koderma Police Sub-Inspector Rohit Singh filed an FIR under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IT Act.
On September 21, two minor boys had visited the house of a minor girl. Following this, angry villagers caught the three minors, took them hostage, tied them to an electric pole with ropes and assaulted them. Bystanders recorded the incident and the video was uploaded on social media.
Soon after this, the minor girl's mother lodged an FIR, accusing the two boys of sexual assault and trespassing.
Meanwhile, the Koderma Police took action based on the viral video of the assault. On Tuesday, Koderma Police SI Rohit Singh filed an FIR against 100 to 150 unidentified villagers.
Koderma Police station in-charge Arvind Kumar said, all three were minors and circulating videos revealing their identities on social media, taking them hostage and assaulting them is crime. "An FIR has been registered against unknown people under the POCSO Act and IT Act. Police are examining the viral video to identify all those involved in the incident," Kumar said.
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