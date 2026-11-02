ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Minor Allegedly Sold For Rs 20,000, Forced To Marry 50-Year-Old Man In Rajasthan

Gumla: A shocking human trafficking case has come to light in Jharkhand's Gumla district, where a 15-year-old girl was allegedly lured to Delhi on the pretext of providing her a job, taken to Rajasthan and sold to a 50-year-old man for Rs 20,000.

The minor was subsequently forced to marry the man and allegedly kept confined at his house, where she was sexually abused. She was beaten whenever she resisted.

However, the girl did not lose hope and managed to escape from the man's clutches one day when she found an opportunity.

She travelled from Rajasthan to Delhi and then to Ranchi before reaching her home in Gumla. After narrating her ordeal to her family, she approached Bishunpur police station and submitted a written complaint seeking action. When police allegedly took no action, she also filed a written complaint at Ahatu police station.

According to the victim, in July this year, a woman from her village, identified as Jatri Oraon, took her to Delhi after promising to find her a job. Upon reaching Delhi, she was handed over to a woman named Sunita Lohra, who employed her at a bungalow.

After making her work there for a few days, Sunita took her to Rajasthan, where she allegedly arranged her marriage to a 50-year-old man.

According to the girl, guests were also invited to the wedding and a 'muh dikhai' (a post-wedding ritual) ceremony was organised. The entire event was conducted inside a closed room. Sunita received Rs 20,000 in connection with the transaction. However, the girl does not know the total amount she was allegedly sold for.