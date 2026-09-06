ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu Passes Away

“His departure is an irreparable loss for the party, the government and Jharkhand,” the JMM added. The minister breathed his last at the hospital located near the city’s bus stand, where he had been brought after complaining of chest pain.

The Giridih legislator, who also held charge of crucial ministries like Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs, died at Mercy Hospital in Giridih after his health suddenly deteriorated late Saturday night. “The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha family is stunned and heartbroken by the untimely demise of Sudivya Kumar, a dedicated comrade of JMM and a Minister in the Jharkhand government,” the party said in a post on X.

According to sources, Sudivya Kumar had been away from Giridih for the past several days and had returned to the district just two days ago. During the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, he was at his residence in Harsingraiyadih when he complained of chest pain. Following the complaint, he was rushed to Mercy Hospital during the night.

Doctors examined him and began treatment immediately. However, despite medical efforts, he could not be saved. Sudivya Kumar was serving as Jharkhand’s minister for Higher and Technical Education, Urban Development and Housing, Tourism, Art and Culture, and Sports and Youth Affairs. The news of his sudden demise triggered widespread grief across Giridih.

As the news spread, many people gathered at the hospital. Party leaders and workers, along with members of the general public, reached the spot following the news of the minister’s death. Senior officials also arrived at the hospital. The district magistrate, superintendent of police and Dhanbad SSP, along with several other officials, reached the spot as the city mourned the loss.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) expressed deep shock and sorrow over the untimely demise of its leader in a post on its official X handle. “The transience of life…Those who were our companions just yesterday are now only memories with us today. The uncertainty of life has once again left us in profound sorrow and grief.”The party described Sudivya Kumar as a “dedicated comrade” of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and a minister in the Jharkhand government.

“His departure is an irreplaceable loss for the party, the government, and Jharkhand. His struggles, service, and contributions will always be remembered,” the JMM said. The party also offered heartfelt condolences to his family and prayed for peace for the departed soul.BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo also paid tribute to the late minister and expressed his condolences. Sudivya Kumar’s sudden demise has left political circles, party workers and residents of Giridih in deep shock and mourning.