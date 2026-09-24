Jharkhand Minister Deepika Pandey Singh's Daughter Trisha Singh Dies In A Road Accident
A late-night collision on Jamshedpur's Marine Drive left four occupants dead, with police taking the victims to hospital after the crash | Upendra Kumar reports.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 10:20 AM IST
Ranchi: Four people, including Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Deepika Pandey Singh's daughter Trisha Singh, died in a road accident in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The accident took place on Marine Drive when a car collided with a truck parked on the roadside.
According to available information, the incident occurred post midnight. The car rammed into a truck parked on the roadside, leaving the vehicle badly damaged. The collision was so severe that the car was completely wrecked. After receiving information about the accident, police reached the spot and took all four occupants to MGM Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.
Minister Irfan Ansari shared information about the incident in a social media post. The accident took place on the NH highway. Irfan Ansari wrote, "In this unbearable hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to Deepika ji and the entire family. The pain of losing a child can never be expressed in words for a mother. May God grant the departed soul a place at His feet and give the grieving family the strength to bear this immense loss."
Chief Minister Hemant Soren also expressed grief over the incident. He said he was deeply distressed by the extremely tragic and heartbreaking news of the death of Deepika Pandey Singh's daughter and others. Soren said the grief of losing a child is beyond words and unbearable for any parent and family.
"In this extremely difficult hour, my deepest condolences are with sister Deepika and the bereaved families. No words can express this irreparable loss. May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of those who passed away and give their grieving families the strength to endure this immense sorrow," he said.
Also Read: