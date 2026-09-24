ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Minister Deepika Pandey Singh's Daughter Trisha Singh Dies In A Road Accident

Ranchi: Four people, including Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Deepika Pandey Singh's daughter Trisha Singh, died in a road accident in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The accident took place on Marine Drive when a car collided with a truck parked on the roadside.

According to available information, the incident occurred post midnight. The car rammed into a truck parked on the roadside, leaving the vehicle badly damaged. The collision was so severe that the car was completely wrecked. After receiving information about the accident, police reached the spot and took all four occupants to MGM Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Minister Irfan Ansari shared information about the incident in a social media post. The accident took place on the NH highway. Irfan Ansari wrote, "In this unbearable hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to Deepika ji and the entire family. The pain of losing a child can never be expressed in words for a mother. May God grant the departed soul a place at His feet and give the grieving family the strength to bear this immense loss."