Jharkhand Marks Its Presence At World Economic Forum 2026

People set up the instruments for the opening concert of the Annnual Meeting of the World Economy Forum at the Congress Center in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. ( AP )

Ranchi/Davos: For the first time since its inception 25 years ago, Jharkhand is set to mark its presence at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026. The state will be present at the global forum, eyeing economic benefits for its people and the country.

A delegation from the state under Chief Minister Hemant Soren is in Davos for the prestigious event. The Chief Minister will be formally inaugurating the Jharkhand Pavilion on Monday. This will be followed by a series of high-level meetings that are planned with delegations from various countries, industry leaders and global institutions.

An official spokesperson said, "Jharkhand is participating in the WEF 2026 not just to attract investment, but also with a commitment to bring state-level realities into the global discourse."

The global dialogue in Davos will focus on the five key issues. These include how to increase cooperation in a fragmented world, where will future economic growth come from, how to invest in markets as well as people, how to scale innovation responsibly and can prosperity respect the limits of nature?

The spokesperson added, "Jharkhand, with its unique identity and potential, will contribute to the global discussion on all these issues. The state, while rich in natural resources, will also share its experiences in advancing sustainable development, green energy, inclusive growth, skills development and people-centric policies."