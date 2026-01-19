Jharkhand Marks Its Presence At World Economic Forum 2026
The participation is not just to attract investment, but also with a commitment to bring state-level realities into the global discourse.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 1:29 PM IST
Ranchi/Davos: For the first time since its inception 25 years ago, Jharkhand is set to mark its presence at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026. The state will be present at the global forum, eyeing economic benefits for its people and the country.
A delegation from the state under Chief Minister Hemant Soren is in Davos for the prestigious event. The Chief Minister will be formally inaugurating the Jharkhand Pavilion on Monday. This will be followed by a series of high-level meetings that are planned with delegations from various countries, industry leaders and global institutions.
An official spokesperson said, "Jharkhand is participating in the WEF 2026 not just to attract investment, but also with a commitment to bring state-level realities into the global discourse."
The global dialogue in Davos will focus on the five key issues. These include how to increase cooperation in a fragmented world, where will future economic growth come from, how to invest in markets as well as people, how to scale innovation responsibly and can prosperity respect the limits of nature?
The spokesperson added, "Jharkhand, with its unique identity and potential, will contribute to the global discussion on all these issues. The state, while rich in natural resources, will also share its experiences in advancing sustainable development, green energy, inclusive growth, skills development and people-centric policies."
The Jharkhand pavilion will showcase the state's industrial, tourism, mining, renewable energy and human resource development opportunities to the global investors. Monday’s meetings are expected to discuss a number of proposals related to investment, technical cooperation, job creation and sustainable development.
The Jharkhand government believes that this participation in Davos will not only give the state a new identity on the global economic map but will also prove to be an important milestone towards long-term investment and development.
World leaders from government, business, civil society and academia have convened in Davos to engage in forward-looking discussions to address global issues and set priorities. The call for bold collective action makes the meeting particularly relevant.
According to a WEF 2026 spokesperson, "Amid rising fragmentation, accelerating complexity and rapid technological change, the imperative for an impartial platform for dialogue has never been greater. At this pivotal moment, the WEF's 56th annual meeting builds on the Forum's long-standing tradition of convening stakeholders from across geographies, industries and generations to enable real dialogue, problem solving around shared challenges and spotlight innovations driving the future."
