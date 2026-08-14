ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: Three Women Sustain Serious Injuries After Mud House Caves In Due To Incessant Rain

Medininagar/Jamshedpur: Three women, including a 65-year-old, were seriously injured after a kutcha house collapsed in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Friday, as the Swarnarekha and Kharkhai rivers flowed above the danger mark in neighbouring East Singhbhum district, officials said.

The three women were injured when the house suddenly collapsed in Milatnagar under Kapali Outpost police station, a police officer said. A police team went to the spot and rescued the injured, who were taken to a nearby private nursing home for treatment, officer-in-charge of Kapali Outpost Avinash Kumar told PTI. The injured were identified as Hasina Bano (65), Nazneen Bano (45) and Muskan (25), he said.

"Proper treatment is being provided to the injured on the directions of senior officials," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the East Singhbhum district administration alerted people living in the catchment areas of the Swarnarekha and Kharkhai rivers, which were flowing above the danger mark despite showing a receding trend in the second half of the day.

The Swarnarekha was flowing at 122.78 metres against the danger mark of 121.50 metres at the Mango bridge site, while the Kharkhai was flowing at 133.70 metres, 4.70 metres above the danger mark of 129 metres at the Adityapur bridge site, according to official data.

"The rivers have been flowing above the danger mark since last night," East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Rajeev Ranjan told PTI. The administration is monitoring the situation and has alerted people living in low-lying and catchment areas, he said.

People in affected areas have been advised to shift to a shelter home set up on the premises of a school in Bagbeda. Floodwater entered several houses in Bagbeda, while reports of waterlogging and inundation were also received from other parts of Jamshedpur, including Bhatia Park and Shastrinagar, affecting normal life.