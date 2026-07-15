ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Man Presumed Dead For Seven Years Reunites With His Family In Rajasthan

Bharatpur: A Jharkhand resident who was presumed dead by his family and duly cremated seven years ago was found alive at Apna Ghar Ashram in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Sunil Kumar of Garhwa in Jharkhand was even mentioned as deceased in a wedding invitation of the family, and his wife was stripped of all her marital symbols during this time.

His son, Narendra Yadav said that his father had gone to visit his sister in Chapra in Bihar 12 years ago and had mysteriously disappeared during a time when a flood swept through the area. “The family feared he might have been swept away by the river. They searched for him among relatives, acquaintances and at other possible locations, but found no trace. The painful wait eventually led the family to believe that he was no longer alive,” he said.

Narendra explained that his last rites were performed according to the social and religious traditions about seven years ago on the advice of local priests. The vermilion was wiped off Sunil’s wife Amravati Devi's forehead while the mangalsutra, toe rings and all other symbols of married life were removed. She stopped wearing colourful clothes and distanced herself from auspicious events. The society accepted her as a widow.

Meanwhile, a wedding was scheduled in the family, and he was mentioned as ‘Late Sunil Kumar’ on the invitation.

According to the Ashram Secretary Narendra Tiwari, a team from the institution had come across a seriously ill, malnourished and destitute man at Ambala Railway Station in Haryana some time ago. “He was unable to walk and suffering from tuberculosis. His condition was dire, and he needed immediate treatment. After receiving first aid, he was sent to the Ashram headquarters in Bharatpur, Rajasthan where the organisation took full responsibility for his treatment. With medical supervision, regular medication, nutritious food and constant care, his condition gradually improved. He revealed his name as Sunil Kumar and shared some information about his village and family in Garhwa district of Jharkhand,” he said.