ETV Bharat / state

'He Wanted To Buy Motorcycle, Then Get Married,' Recalls Family Of Jharkhand Man Killed In Sikkim

Ranchi: As workers at an under-construction tunnel in Sikkim's Namchi district prepared to break for lunch, 19-year-old Babloo Sahu handed meal packets to his elder brother Krishna and others before stepping out. Moments later, a loud explosion shattered the routine.

"I told my brother to have his lunch and came outside. Suddenly, I heard an explosion. When I turned back, I saw the tunnel collapse before my eyes," Babloo told PTI over the phone from Sikkim.

The explosion, suspected to have been caused by methane gas, triggered the collapse of the tunnel under construction at the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydropower Project in Samardung on Monday, trapping around 25 workers. Twenty-two workers have died, while three others remain trapped, officials said.

Krishna, a welder in his twenties from Dahu village in Jharkhand's Khunti district, was among those whose bodies were recovered during the search and rescue operation. The young worker had spent the past few years working outside Jharkhand to support his elderly parents and younger brother.

"My brother had built a house for our family. This time, he said he would buy a motorcycle with the money earned from this job. After that, he planned to get married," Babloo said.