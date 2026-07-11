ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Man Killed Days Before Wedding; Fiancee's Brother-In-Law Held

Giridih: A 20-year-old man from Jharkhand's Giridih district was allegedly murdered by his fiancee's brother-in-law two days before his wedding over an alleged love affair with the bride-to-be, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Niraj Hajra of Bheekhodih village in the Jamua police station area, had gone missing on July 5 after returning from Rajasthan ahead of his wedding, which was scheduled for July 7, they said. His body was later recovered from a deserted place in Bichkorwa in neighbouring Bihar's Jamui district, they said.

Khorimahua SDPO Amarendra Kumar said police arrested the accused, Subhash Hajra (30), a resident of Jamui, on Friday.

"During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and told investigators that he had been in a relationship with Niraj's fiancee and his sister-in-law for the past two years. He had allegedly pressured her to call off the marriage, but when she refused, he conspired to kill Niraj," the SDPO said.