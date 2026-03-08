Jharkhand Man Forced To Carry Newborn's Body In Cardboard Box After Hospital Denies Help
A grieving father in Jharkhand was forced to carry his newborn’s body in a cardboard box after the hospital refused assistance, sparking outrage.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST
By Devendra Kumar
Chaibasa: A shocking incident has emerged from Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, where a man was forced to carry the body of his newborn in a cardboard box. The incident occurred at the Chakradharpur Sub-Divisional Hospital after authorities refused to provide any assistance to the family, raising serious concerns about the government’s healthcare system.
Ramakrishna Hembram, a resident of Bangrasai village within the Saraikela Police Station jurisdiction, brought his wife, Rita Tiriya, to the hospital several days ago for delivery. The woman gave birth on Saturday, but the newborn died shortly afterwards. The family alleged that despite the child’s worsening condition, the hospital failed to offer adequate care.
“After his death, the hospital administration did not provide any assistance and asked us to remove the body immediately,” the family said.
Despite repeated pleas from the grieving father, no ambulance or other transportation was provided to carry the child’s body back to the village. In desperation, Ramakrishna placed the newborn’s body in an empty cardboard box found nearby and began the journey home.
As news of the incident spread, villagers expressed outrage. “Seeing a father carry his newborn’s body like that brought tears to our eyes. If the hospital management had chosen to, they could have arranged a respectful transport for the body on humanitarian grounds,” said one villager.
The villagers and the victim’s family have demanded an impartial investigation by the district administration and appropriate action against those responsible. They have also called for financial assistance to support the family.
In response to the allegations, Dr Anshuman Sharma, the hospital’s medical in-charge, stated that the family had not requested any help from the hospital for transporting the body. “Had we been informed, arrangements could have been made to send the body home via a Mamata vehicle. The hospital administration strives to provide every possible comfort to patients and will ensure special attention to prevent such situations in the future,” he said.
Also Read