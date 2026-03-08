ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Man Forced To Carry Newborn's Body In Cardboard Box After Hospital Denies Help

Jharkhand Man Forced To Carry Newborn's Body In Cardboard Box After Hospital Denies Help ( ETV Bharat )

By Devendra Kumar Chaibasa: A shocking incident has emerged from Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, where a man was forced to carry the body of his newborn in a cardboard box. The incident occurred at the Chakradharpur Sub-Divisional Hospital after authorities refused to provide any assistance to the family, raising serious concerns about the government’s healthcare system. Ramakrishna Hembram, a resident of Bangrasai village within the Saraikela Police Station jurisdiction, brought his wife, Rita Tiriya, to the hospital several days ago for delivery. The woman gave birth on Saturday, but the newborn died shortly afterwards. The family alleged that despite the child’s worsening condition, the hospital failed to offer adequate care. “After his death, the hospital administration did not provide any assistance and asked us to remove the body immediately,” the family said.