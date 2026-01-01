Jharkhand Lineman Killed By Goods Train, Villagers Block Rail Track Demanding Compensation; Multiple Trains Stranded
Due to the railway track blockade, the Delhi Rajdhani Express and the Ranchi-Sasaram Express are also stranded on the route.
Published : January 1, 2026 at 9:55 PM IST
Lohardaga: A lineman working on the Lohardaga-Ranchi railway line was killed on Wednesday after being hit by a goods train, causing an uproar which saw local residents disrupting train service and demanding compensation. The RPF (Railway Protection Force) swung into action after receiving information about the incident. Thousands of passengers faced considerable inconvenience due to the train stoppage.
According to sources, the deceased lineman has been identified as Vasudev Oraon,50, a resident of Nagjua village in the Kairo police station area of Lohardaga district. He was working for the railways on an ad-hoc basis.
On Thursday evening, villagers stopped the RL 6 train, which was traveling from Lohardaga to Ranchi, near Nagjua in the Kairo police station area of Lohardaga district. Due to this, thousands of passengers were stranded and traffic service on the section came to a standstill.
“After the death of a lineman, villagers have blocked the railway line and stopped the train. The villagers are demanding compensation. Efforts are being made to reason with the villagers,” said Arvind Kumar, In-charge, RPF, Lohardaga.
This MEMU, which departed from Lohardaga at 4:45 pm for Ranchi, reached Nagjua railway station in 15 minutes, where it is stranded. RPF officials are continuously trying to convince villagers, but they were not ready to back down, Kumar said.
He further said the Lohardaga-Ranchi MEMU RL 6 train is stranded near Nagjua in the Kairo police station area of Lohardaga district. Villagers have blocked the railway track with red flags. Due to the railway track blockade, the Delhi Rajdhani Express and the Ranchi-Sasaram Express are also stranded on the route.
Read more