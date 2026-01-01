ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Lineman Killed By Goods Train, Villagers Block Rail Track Demanding Compensation; Multiple Trains Stranded

Lohardaga: A lineman working on the Lohardaga-Ranchi railway line was killed on Wednesday after being hit by a goods train, causing an uproar which saw local residents disrupting train service and demanding compensation. The RPF (Railway Protection Force) swung into action after receiving information about the incident. Thousands of passengers faced considerable inconvenience due to the train stoppage.

According to sources, the deceased lineman has been identified as Vasudev Oraon,50, a resident of Nagjua village in the Kairo police station area of ​​Lohardaga district. He was working for the railways on an ad-hoc basis.

On Thursday evening, villagers stopped the RL 6 train, which was traveling from Lohardaga to Ranchi, near Nagjua in the Kairo police station area of ​​Lohardaga district. Due to this, thousands of passengers were stranded and traffic service on the section came to a standstill.