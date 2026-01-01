ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Lineman Killed By Goods Train, Villagers Block Rail Track Demanding Compensation; Multiple Trains Stranded

Due to the railway track blockade, the Delhi Rajdhani Express and the Ranchi-Sasaram Express are also stranded on the route.

Jharkhand Lineman Killed by Goods Train, Villagers Block Rail Track Demanding Compensation; Multiple Trains Stranded
Agitators protest at the site. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 1, 2026 at 9:55 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Lohardaga: A lineman working on the Lohardaga-Ranchi railway line was killed on Wednesday after being hit by a goods train, causing an uproar which saw local residents disrupting train service and demanding compensation. The RPF (Railway Protection Force) swung into action after receiving information about the incident. Thousands of passengers faced considerable inconvenience due to the train stoppage.

According to sources, the deceased lineman has been identified as Vasudev Oraon,50, a resident of Nagjua village in the Kairo police station area of ​​Lohardaga district. He was working for the railways on an ad-hoc basis.

On Thursday evening, villagers stopped the RL 6 train, which was traveling from Lohardaga to Ranchi, near Nagjua in the Kairo police station area of ​​Lohardaga district. Due to this, thousands of passengers were stranded and traffic service on the section came to a standstill.

“After the death of a lineman, villagers have blocked the railway line and stopped the train. The villagers are demanding compensation. Efforts are being made to reason with the villagers,” said Arvind Kumar, In-charge, RPF, Lohardaga.

This MEMU, which departed from Lohardaga at 4:45 pm for Ranchi, reached Nagjua railway station in 15 minutes, where it is stranded. RPF officials are continuously trying to convince villagers, but they were not ready to back down, Kumar said.

He further said the Lohardaga-Ranchi MEMU RL 6 train is stranded near Nagjua in the Kairo police station area of ​​Lohardaga district. Villagers have blocked the railway track with red flags. Due to the railway track blockade, the Delhi Rajdhani Express and the Ranchi-Sasaram Express are also stranded on the route.

Read more

  1. Kurmis Begin Rail Blockade In Jharkhand, Defying Prohibitory Orders

TAGGED:

DEATH OF LINEMAN IN LOHARDAGA
LINEMAN HIT BY GOODS TRAIN
PEOPLE STOPPED TRAIN IN LOHARDAGA
JHARKHAND LINEMAN KILLED

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.