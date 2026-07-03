Jharkhand: Lab Report Confirms Adulterated Mustard Oil Caused Deaths Of Five Family Members In Palamu
The incident occurred in the village of Sikka, where five family members died in ten days, showing serious swellings on their body parts.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 3:45 AM IST
Medininagar: A shocking revelation has been made through a report from the laboratory that five family members who died because of "a mysterious illness" in Jharkhand’s Palamu had consumed mustard oil, which was heavily contaminated with highly poisonous Argemone mexicana oil.
The incident occurred in the village of Sikka, which is located in the block of Padwa, where five family members had died in the period of ten days, showing serious swellings on their body parts.
After the deaths, food samples were collected from the aggrieved family's home by joint teams from the state Health Department and the Food Safety Department. A food testing report from the Food Testing Laboratory at Ranchi showed that there was contamination of Argemone mexicana oil, popularly called 'Kataila' or 'Peela Dhatura', in the mustard oil consumed by the family members.
The deaths started with the father of the family, Kuldeep Mahto, passing away on June 19. The two sisters in the family, Babita Kumari and Indu Kumari, died on June 20 and June 26, respectively. While Sweta, who is the wife of Kuldeep Mahto, and Nakul Mahto, his son, expired while getting treated in the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on June 28.
According to Dr. RK Ranjan, who worked in the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, the first doctor who attended to the patients of the family, suspicions of Argemone poisoning developed right from the beginning of their treatment due to the nature of the symptoms. According to him, the poison is extremely toxic for human consumption and should only be used for animals, and this is only the second instance of such poisoning in his career.
The Palamu Police have taken up an extensive investigation into the case. Although the post-mortem test on the first three victims was done at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, the results of the test failed to establish the cause of death conclusively.
According to Ankit Kumar, SHO Padwa, the viscera of the deceased, along with the blood and urine samples of the victims at RIMS, are being sent to FSL for chemical examination to prove the case of poisoning.