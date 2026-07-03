ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: Lab Report Confirms Adulterated Mustard Oil Caused Deaths Of Five Family Members In Palamu

Medininagar: A shocking revelation has been made through a report from the laboratory that five family members who died because of "a mysterious illness" in Jharkhand’s Palamu had consumed mustard oil, which was heavily contaminated with highly poisonous Argemone mexicana oil.

The incident occurred in the village of Sikka, which is located in the block of Padwa, where five family members had died in the period of ten days, showing serious swellings on their body parts.

After the deaths, food samples were collected from the aggrieved family's home by joint teams from the state Health Department and the Food Safety Department. A food testing report from the Food Testing Laboratory at Ranchi showed that there was contamination of Argemone mexicana oil, popularly called 'Kataila' or 'Peela Dhatura', in the mustard oil consumed by the family members.

The deaths started with the father of the family, Kuldeep Mahto, passing away on June 19. The two sisters in the family, Babita Kumari and Indu Kumari, died on June 20 and June 26, respectively. While Sweta, who is the wife of Kuldeep Mahto, and Nakul Mahto, his son, expired while getting treated in the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on June 28.