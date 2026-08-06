ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Agree To Hold Talks With Govt; CID Arrests Five More Over Exam Irregularities

Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Agree To Hold Talks With Govt, Say Protest Won't End Until Demands Are Met ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: After days of agitation over alleged irregularities in the examinations conducted by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), the protesting students led by JPSC-JSSC Reform Forum here opened the door for talks with the government, stating that they would end the stir if all major demands are fulfilled.

The decision was announced at a press conference organised by the JPSC-JSSC Reform Forum in presence of core committee members Ravindra Paswan and Piyush late on Wednesday night.

However, the Forum has made it clear that the movement will not be called off merely because talks are being held.

Govt Sends Message To Protestors

According to the student leaders, the state government sent a message through the SDM and SDO that it wants to hold talks with representatives of the protesting students. The Reform Forum's core committee discussed the proposal and unanimously agreed to hold talks with the government.

"The government has not yet shared the official date, time or venue for the meeting. The forum will send a delegation as soon as the government fixes the schedule," Ravindra Paswan said.

Five representatives will take part in the talks, although their names have not yet been finalised. An official announcement will be made soon.

'Talks Alone Won't End Protest'

Paswan said the forum is ready for dialogue but expects the government to take concrete and positive decisions on the students' demands.