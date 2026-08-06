Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Row: Students Agree To Hold Talks With Govt; CID Arrests Five More Over Exam Irregularities
Whether the protest ends or continues to gather momentum will depend on government's next move and the outcome of the proposed negotiations, reports Chandan Bhattacharya.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 9:09 AM IST
Ranchi: After days of agitation over alleged irregularities in the examinations conducted by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), the protesting students led by JPSC-JSSC Reform Forum here opened the door for talks with the government, stating that they would end the stir if all major demands are fulfilled.
The decision was announced at a press conference organised by the JPSC-JSSC Reform Forum in presence of core committee members Ravindra Paswan and Piyush late on Wednesday night.
However, the Forum has made it clear that the movement will not be called off merely because talks are being held.
Govt Sends Message To Protestors
According to the student leaders, the state government sent a message through the SDM and SDO that it wants to hold talks with representatives of the protesting students. The Reform Forum's core committee discussed the proposal and unanimously agreed to hold talks with the government.
"The government has not yet shared the official date, time or venue for the meeting. The forum will send a delegation as soon as the government fixes the schedule," Ravindra Paswan said.
#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand | A protestor says, "The decision reached during our meeting last night is that we will go (to hold talks with the government), although the exact timing has not yet been finalized. However, we have one more demand. If the Chief Minister is willing to… https://t.co/qambw2UdZI pic.twitter.com/kwvFcSUSKU— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2026
Five representatives will take part in the talks, although their names have not yet been finalised. An official announcement will be made soon.
'Talks Alone Won't End Protest'
Paswan said the forum is ready for dialogue but expects the government to take concrete and positive decisions on the students' demands.
He also assured that if the government accepts all the major demands, the forum will consider ending the protest immediately. However, if no concrete decision is taken, the agitation will continue as before, Paswan added.
Meanwhile, Piyush said the movement is not politically motivated. According to him, students are protesting for transparency in competitive examinations and to protect the future of young people. He welcomed the government's decision to hold talks but said the outcome must be in the interest of the students. "Only talks will not be enough to end the movement," was the clear message from the forum.
Students Reiterate Key Demands
The Reform Forum once again listed its major demands. Its first and biggest demand is a CBI investigation into all disputed JPSC and JSSC examinations and alleged scams from previous years.
The forum said a CBI probe is necessary to ensure an impartial investigation instead of relying on local investigating agencies. The students have also demanded the complete cancellation and re-conducting of the 14th JPSC Preliminary Examination, citing alleged irregularities and allegations of a paper leak.
The forum also reiterated its demand for a fair investigation into all examinations conducted by the TDPL agency. Other demands include fixing discrepancies in the JSSC-CGL and other recruitment examinations, permanently stopping incidents involving OMR sheets and paper leaks, and carrying out wide-ranging administrative and structural reforms in JPSC and JSSC.
The students have also demanded strict action against those found responsible.
CID Arrests Five More In Jharkhand
Meanwhile, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Jharkhand has arrested five persons in connection with the alleged irregularities surrounding the JPSC exams. With these recent arrests, the total number of arrestees in the ongoing case has gone up to 19.
The investigation is being spearheaded by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with uncovering the full extent of the recruitment irregularities. Authorities are continuing to examine digital records, application logs, and related documentation as the inquiry progresses, sources said.
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