ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Protest: Student On Hunger Strike Hospitalised After Health Worsens As JPSC-JSSC Forum Awaits Govt Response

Ranchi: One of the six protestors, who have been on a hunger strike as part of a demonstration against the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams conducted by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), has been rushed to a hospital here after his health condition deteriorated on Friday, an official said.

The student leader, identified as Rahul Kranti, who has been on fast since Tuesday night, was taken in an ambulance to the Ranchi Sadar hospital for treatment, he said.

Earlier in the day, Kranti had said the protesters had appealed to the administration for a health check-up, but no doctors reached the demonstration site till 8.30 AM.

Thursday evening, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi spoke to representatives of the protesting candidates and backed their demands for reforms in the education and recruitment system.

Speaking to the JPSC-JSSC Reform Forum members over phone, Gandhi assured them that their demands would be taken up through Congress representatives. During the call, Rahul Gandhi expressed support for the students' movement and said reforms are needed in the education system and recruitment process. He also said the Congress stands with the legitimate demands of the students.

Meanwhile, JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch representatives Ravindra Paswan and Piyush Kumar Singh told the media that their demands are clear and that the list of delegates has already been submitted to the government. However, they said no positive response has come from the government as yet.

The representatives said the protest would continue peacefully. However, if talks are not initiated soon, the proposed gherao of the state Assembly on August 10 would be held as scheduled.

Piyush Kumar said, "We are in a wait and watch situation. We are still waiting for the government to strike a dialogue with us, they will decide the date and time. We have not received any official intimation regarding the same."