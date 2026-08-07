Jharkhand Protest: Student On Hunger Strike Hospitalised After Health Worsens As JPSC-JSSC Forum Awaits Govt Response
The student leader Rahul Kranti, who has been on fast since Tuesday night, was taken in an ambulance to the Ranchi Sadar hospital for treatment.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 11:33 AM IST|
Updated : August 7, 2026 at 12:09 PM IST
Ranchi: One of the six protestors, who have been on a hunger strike as part of a demonstration against the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams conducted by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), has been rushed to a hospital here after his health condition deteriorated on Friday, an official said.
The student leader, identified as Rahul Kranti, who has been on fast since Tuesday night, was taken in an ambulance to the Ranchi Sadar hospital for treatment, he said.
Earlier in the day, Kranti had said the protesters had appealed to the administration for a health check-up, but no doctors reached the demonstration site till 8.30 AM.
Thursday evening, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi spoke to representatives of the protesting candidates and backed their demands for reforms in the education and recruitment system.
Speaking to the JPSC-JSSC Reform Forum members over phone, Gandhi assured them that their demands would be taken up through Congress representatives. During the call, Rahul Gandhi expressed support for the students' movement and said reforms are needed in the education system and recruitment process. He also said the Congress stands with the legitimate demands of the students.
Meanwhile, JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch representatives Ravindra Paswan and Piyush Kumar Singh told the media that their demands are clear and that the list of delegates has already been submitted to the government. However, they said no positive response has come from the government as yet.
#WATCH | JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Student leader Piyush Kumar says, "We are in a wait and watch situation. We are still waiting for the Govt to strike a dialogue with us, they will decide the date and time. We have not received any official intimation… pic.twitter.com/S73ZntdiGl— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2026
The representatives said the protest would continue peacefully. However, if talks are not initiated soon, the proposed gherao of the state Assembly on August 10 would be held as scheduled.
Piyush Kumar said, "We are in a wait and watch situation. We are still waiting for the government to strike a dialogue with us, they will decide the date and time. We have not received any official intimation regarding the same."
"All parties, who want to extend moral support, are welcome. Our stand is clear from Day 1 that our platform will continue to be a students' platform. We have nothing to do with any political party. We want only moral support. We will not let our stage turn imto a political akhara," he added.
Notably, five students, including two women, on Tuesday night joined Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto in his hunger strike. Mahto has been on fast for the past six days.
Social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who recently observed a 26-day hunger strike in Delhi over the NEET paper leak issue, spoke to Mahto over the phone on Wednesday and urged him to at least drink water, following which Mahto started taking water.
The protest against the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in Jharkhand entered its 14th day on Friday with two student unions announcing that they would hold a march to the state assembly, which is in session, during the day.
The demonstrators have been demanding cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment test either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.
They also demanded comprehensive reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
BJP Stages Protest Over Job Exam 'Iirregularities'
Meanwhile, the BJP-led opposition in Jharkhand on Friday staged a protest on the assembly premises, demanding a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state. The opposition MLAs held placards aloft and raised slogans, like 'stop selling students' future' and 'recommend a CBI probe into irregularities in JPSC examination' to target the JMM-led government.
BJP chief whip Naveen Jaiswal said the CID probe into the alleged job exam scam has been initiated to "cover up the issues". "It is an eyewash. The youth doesn't have faith in the CID probe. The protesters will get justice only when a CBI team probes into the irregularities raised by the protesters," Jaiswal said.
The CID has so far arrested 19 people in connection with the job exam irregularities.
Read More:
Rahul Gandhi Speaks To Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Protestors, Backs Demands For Reforms In Education And Recruitment System