ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Students Halt JPSC-JSSC Exam Protest On 26th Day, Give Hemant Soren Govt 2-Month Ultimatum

Successful JSSC-CGL candidates, appointed in various Jharkhand government departments, stage a protest as they block the main gate of the state secretariat, Project Bhawan, in Ranchi, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. ( PTI )

Ranchi: Students protesting against alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment exams on Wednesday suspended their 26-day agitation and gave a 2-month ultimatum to the state government to resolve issues.

The announcement comes a day after the JMM-led government issued notifications cancelling 22 recruitment exams and ordering a probe into 23 others conducted by the state public service commission and an outsourced agency since 2014.

"We are now suspending the stir and giving a two-month ultimatum to the government to resolve the issues and conduct a fair probe into recruitment exam irregularities," said a leader of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch.

The Manch, which led the students' agitation at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here, said three protesters - Rupesh Kumar Pal, Savita Kumari, Rahul Kranti - ended their 15-day fast on Wednesday. Padma Shri Madhu Mansuri and Kotwali Inspector Sanoj Kumar Chaudhary helped the three protesters to break their fast at the protest site by offering them juice.

Manch leader Ravindra Paswan said, “The 26-day protest by students forced J'khand government to cancel 22 recruitment exams and launch a probe into 23 others.” Spokesperson Piyush Kumar Singh said if issues remain unresolved, they would be forced to relaunch a massive agitation.

"We urge Chief Minister Hemant Soren to initiate stringent measures to check recurrence of job exam irregularities," he said, and demanded withdrawal of FIRs against protesters of the August 10 march to the assembly and reinstatement of whistleblower of job exam anomalies Santosh Kumar Mastana to the finance department.

The protesters said they sympathise with successful candidates who face the risk of job loss after the exams were scrapped, and alleged that the fault lies with the government. Meanwhile, the cancellation of examinations triggered panic among candidates who successfully cleared these examinations and joined various government departments.

The Manch held 'Abhaar Yatra' (gratitude march) from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to Albert Ekka Chowk. During this, students welcomed the government's decision and conveyed a message of unity.

Piyush Kumar, who is associated with the Manch, said the Chief Minister's intentions are clear and expressed confidence that the government would continue to make decisions in the students' best interests. He noted that a two-month window has been given to the government; if concrete action is not taken on the students' remaining demands within this period, the agitation will resume.

Piyush further said that the agitation would be considered concluded after two months only if the students' demands are fully addressed. For now, the Manch has decided not to press the demand for a CBI inquiry. He mentioned that a CID investigation had already taken place, and they would now observe further actions during the time allotted to the government.

Among the cancelled exams is the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission - Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination, prompting successful candidates to hit the streets. The decision, announced after a cabinet meeting on Monday and followed by eight notifications issued late Tuesday night, covers recruitment examinations for several key administrative, technical and judicial posts.

JLKM leader Devendra Mahto, who ended a 16-day hunger strike following the government's announcement, has said that he would soon launch a second phase of agitation.