ETV Bharat / state

Day 15 Of Jharkhand Protest: Govt Assured Quick Decision To Resolve Issue, Student Continue Protest

Ranchi: A fresh round of talks was held between the Jharkhand government and the Devendra Nath Mahto-led faction of students on Saturday but failed to reach an agreement to break the deadlock as the protesters decided to continue with their agitation until all their demands are met.

This was the second meeting between the protesting students and the state government after protests broke out against alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations. The protests are currently being held at the Jaipal Singh Munda stadium.

"The protest against alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations has entered its 15th day. After the meeting, the Jharkhand government assured us of a quick decision to resolve issues raised by students. However, our protests will continue until all our demands, including cancellation of the 14th JPSC exam, are met," a leader of the JPSC JSSC Candidates' Forum said after the two-hour meeting, which was held at the State Guest House in Ranchi.

The state government held talks with the JPSC JSSC Candidates' Forum (JPSC-JSSC Nyay Manch), who are also protesting at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium under the leadership of Devendra Mahto, who has gone on a hunger strike along with several other students.

In the discussions, the state government was represented by ministers Sudivya Kumar, Dipika Pandey, Chamra Linda, and Sanjay Prasad Yadav.

From the JSSC Candidates Forum, Rama Avatar Mahto, Chandan Kumar, Dinbandhu Mandal, Bimal Kumar, Puja Kumari, Prem Kumar, Ravi Shankar and Amit Kumar Sharma were present. The delegation stated that irregularities have continuously surfaced in the examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC. Therefore, the government must take concrete steps and get the matter investigated by the CBI.

The state government issued an email ID, jpsc.jssc.feedback@gmail.com, seeking suggestions for reforms in recruitment exams.

The students are demanding the cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) exam and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities, either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state, as well as comprehensive reforms in the JPSC and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

State minister Dipika Pandey Singh said, "We will meet different student unions, including the NSUI, Jharkhand Chhatra Morcha and Adivasi Chhatra Sangha, and brief the chief minister on outcomes." She said the talks were held in a positive atmosphere and recruitment discrepancies explained by students will be resolved soon.

On Friday, the group of ministers held a meeting with a delegation from another student group, the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, and assured them that their demands would be placed before the Chief Minister.

Evidently, the government wants to reach a conclusion by holding separate talks with all factions of the students. It is anticipated that some concrete outcome may emerge by this evening. According to sources, the ministers will present the students' demands before the Chief Minister today, after which the government will take a final decision on the matter."