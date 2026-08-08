Day 15 Of Jharkhand Protest: Govt Assured Quick Decision To Resolve Issue, Student Continue Protest
The student demands cancellation of the 14th JPSC exam and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 9:49 AM IST|
Updated : August 8, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
Ranchi: A fresh round of talks was held between the Jharkhand government and the Devendra Nath Mahto-led faction of students on Saturday but failed to reach an agreement to break the deadlock as the protesters decided to continue with their agitation until all their demands are met.
This was the second meeting between the protesting students and the state government after protests broke out against alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations. The protests are currently being held at the Jaipal Singh Munda stadium.
"The protest against alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations has entered its 15th day. After the meeting, the Jharkhand government assured us of a quick decision to resolve issues raised by students. However, our protests will continue until all our demands, including cancellation of the 14th JPSC exam, are met," a leader of the JPSC JSSC Candidates' Forum said after the two-hour meeting, which was held at the State Guest House in Ranchi.
The state government held talks with the JPSC JSSC Candidates' Forum (JPSC-JSSC Nyay Manch), who are also protesting at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium under the leadership of Devendra Mahto, who has gone on a hunger strike along with several other students.
In the discussions, the state government was represented by ministers Sudivya Kumar, Dipika Pandey, Chamra Linda, and Sanjay Prasad Yadav.
From the JSSC Candidates Forum, Rama Avatar Mahto, Chandan Kumar, Dinbandhu Mandal, Bimal Kumar, Puja Kumari, Prem Kumar, Ravi Shankar and Amit Kumar Sharma were present. The delegation stated that irregularities have continuously surfaced in the examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC. Therefore, the government must take concrete steps and get the matter investigated by the CBI.
The state government issued an email ID, jpsc.jssc.feedback@gmail.com, seeking suggestions for reforms in recruitment exams.
The students are demanding the cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) exam and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities, either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state, as well as comprehensive reforms in the JPSC and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
State minister Dipika Pandey Singh said, "We will meet different student unions, including the NSUI, Jharkhand Chhatra Morcha and Adivasi Chhatra Sangha, and brief the chief minister on outcomes." She said the talks were held in a positive atmosphere and recruitment discrepancies explained by students will be resolved soon.
On Friday, the group of ministers held a meeting with a delegation from another student group, the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, and assured them that their demands would be placed before the Chief Minister.
Evidently, the government wants to reach a conclusion by holding separate talks with all factions of the students. It is anticipated that some concrete outcome may emerge by this evening. According to sources, the ministers will present the students' demands before the Chief Minister today, after which the government will take a final decision on the matter."
Devendra Mahto said that today is Nirmal Mahto's Martyrdom Day and if he were alive today, Jharkhand would not have to face this crisis. Prem Kumar, who is on hunger strike with Mahto, said that their demands are clear: the government should cancel the exam and conduct a CBI inquiry.
During the monsoon session of Parliament, a strict law should be enacted, and the matter should be heard by a fast-track court to ensure the guilty are punished, Kumar demanded.
Large Number Of Students Gather At The Protest Site:
JPSC-JSSC students have been protesting at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium for the last 15 days, so a medical team arrived early in the morning and monitored the health of those on a hunger strike.
The doctors' team has advised that the students' health is deteriorating and they should be admitted to the Sadar Hospital. Despite this, Devendra Mahto remains rigid on his hunger strike. Student Suraj Tylon, raising the students' demands in a poetic style, stated that the protest will continue until talks with the government are concluded.
He added that the students' future has been played; they have been protesting for the past 15 days, and if the government does not accept their demands, the movement will continue just like this.
Following the first round of discussions on Friday night, the students also warned that they would go ahead with their planned Vidhan Sabha march on August 10 if the government failed to fulfil their demands by Sunday. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), meanwhile, announced that it would take out a march against the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams.
Jharkhand Didn't Live Up to Dishom Guru's Dream: Students:
Many of the protesting students rued that Jharkhand has failed to fulfil the vision of late JMM founder Shibu Soren.
Habiba, a student on hunger strike, said that today's Jharkhand isn't what Dishom Guru Shibu Soren envisioned, emphasising that the government must run in accordance with the ideals of Shibu Soren.
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