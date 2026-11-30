Jharkhand Journalists Seek Impartial Probe Into Content Creator's Arrest After MLA Accused Of Rape
Bharti was booked for allegedly abducting a girl, interviewing her, and then broadcasting her voice-over on his YouTube channel.
By PTI
Published : November 30, 2026 at 3:59 AM IST|
Updated : November 30, 2026 at 4:22 AM IST
Ranchi: The row over a content creator's arrest after a Congress MLA was accused of raping a minor househelp intensified on Sunday, with journalists demanding an impartial probe into allegations that the "whistleblower" abducted the girl and coerced her to give false testimony.
Bharti, the content creator, was arrested in Jamshedpur on November 25 after an FIR was lodged based on the girl's grandfather, who named Bharti and Dilip Tirkey as accused in the abduction case. Tirkey was arrested on November 19 in Ranchi district.
Describing the content creator as a "whistleblower" in the rape allegations against the MLA, Bhushan Bara, journalists took out a procession from Zila School to Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi on Sunday, raising slogans against the police's "repressive" action.
Dilip Thakur, the president of Jharkhand Regional Journalists Association, spearheaded the protest.
"We demand an impartial probe into the case of Bharti. Police have only taken action against him and have not conducted any probe against the accused MLA. If we can fight for people's rights, then we have been able to seek a voice for ourselves. We request the DGP to order a thorough probe into the matter," Thakur told reporters.
The journalists accused the MLA of misusing his power to influence the case registered against him. They questioned whether bringing a crime into focus was a violation of the law itself.
If Bharti has committed any crime, there should be an investigation and action taken under the law, but misbehaviour or assault was not acceptable, they said.
Bharti was booked for allegedly abducting the girl, interviewing her, and then broadcasting her voice-over on his YouTube channel a day before the rape complaint was filed by the girl against the MLA on August 5 in Ranchi.
The girl, a domestic help from Simdega district, had alleged that she became pregnant following the incident and later suffered a miscarriage. She later retracted her statement recorded before a court and gave a different account to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.
Bharti and Tirkey were booked on November 13, hours after the case was registered against the MLA. Charges under the POCSO Act were added as Bharti was accused of revealing the identity of the victim.
On Friday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sought an action-taken report from the Jharkhand government over its handling of the rape case against the MLA and the content creator's arrest.
Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the apex rights body issued a notice to the chief secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) to inquire into the allegations and submit an action-taken report within two weeks. The Press Club of Ranchi has expressed concern over the issue and demanded an impartial probe into the matter.
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