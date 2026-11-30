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Jharkhand Journalists Seek Impartial Probe Into Content Creator's Arrest After MLA Accused Of Rape

Ranchi: The row over a content creator's arrest after a Congress MLA was accused of raping a minor househelp intensified on Sunday, with journalists demanding an impartial probe into allegations that the "whistleblower" abducted the girl and coerced her to give false testimony.

Bharti, the content creator, was arrested in Jamshedpur on November 25 after an FIR was lodged based on the girl's grandfather, who named Bharti and Dilip Tirkey as accused in the abduction case. Tirkey was arrested on November 19 in Ranchi district.

Describing the content creator as a "whistleblower" in the rape allegations against the MLA, Bhushan Bara, journalists took out a procession from Zila School to Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi on Sunday, raising slogans against the police's "repressive" action.

Dilip Thakur, the president of Jharkhand Regional Journalists Association, spearheaded the protest.

"We demand an impartial probe into the case of Bharti. Police have only taken action against him and have not conducted any probe against the accused MLA. If we can fight for people's rights, then we have been able to seek a voice for ourselves. We request the DGP to order a thorough probe into the matter," Thakur told reporters.

The journalists accused the MLA of misusing his power to influence the case registered against him. They questioned whether bringing a crime into focus was a violation of the law itself.

If Bharti has committed any crime, there should be an investigation and action taken under the law, but misbehaviour or assault was not acceptable, they said.