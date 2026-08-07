ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Job Exam 'Irregularities': Opposition BJP Stalls Assembly Proceedings

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato, state Chief Minister Hemant Soren and others during the all-party meeting for the state Assembly Monsoon session on Aug. 5, 2026 ( ANI )

Ranchi: The BJP on Friday stalled the Jharkhand Assembly proceedings over the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in the state, and demanded a CBI probe under a court-monitored committee.

The opposition MLAs trooped into the well of the House, raising slogans like "Hemant Soren quit office", as soon as the proceedings started on the 2nd day of the Monsoon Session. Amid the ruckus created by the saffron party legislators, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato urged them to go back to their seats. When his repeated appeals went unheeded during Question Hour, he adjourned the House till 12.30 pm.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Babulal Marandi, demanded a CBI probe under a court-monitored committee into the alleged irregularities in job exams, while the Congress alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation has already "lost its credibility and become the Centre's tool".