Jharkhand Job Exam 'Irregularities': Opposition BJP Stalls Assembly Proceedings
The opposition MLAs raised slogans like "Hemant Soren quit office", as soon as the proceedings started on the second day of the Monsoon Session.
By PTI
Published : August 7, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
Ranchi: The BJP on Friday stalled the Jharkhand Assembly proceedings over the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in the state, and demanded a CBI probe under a court-monitored committee.
The opposition MLAs trooped into the well of the House, raising slogans like "Hemant Soren quit office", as soon as the proceedings started on the 2nd day of the Monsoon Session. Amid the ruckus created by the saffron party legislators, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato urged them to go back to their seats. When his repeated appeals went unheeded during Question Hour, he adjourned the House till 12.30 pm.
Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Babulal Marandi, demanded a CBI probe under a court-monitored committee into the alleged irregularities in job exams, while the Congress alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation has already "lost its credibility and become the Centre's tool".
Congress Legislature Party leader Pradeep Yadav said, “We are also concerned over students' issues. The CID is investigating the matter. You (opposition) are demanding a probe by CBI, but the central agency has already lost its credibility and is acting as a tool of the Centre.”
Jharkhand Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar said the government is aware of the opposition's concern and wants to resolve the issues.
Kumar took a jibe at the opposition MLAs, saying that they should also recall the "irregularities in the Jharkhand PSC 1 and 2 examinations" and alleged that the "BJP leaders' relatives then secured jobs".
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