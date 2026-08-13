ETV Bharat / state

Jhakhand: JLKM's Devendra Mahto Writes To Civil Surgeon Seeking Permission To Return To Protest Site

Ranchi: JLKM leader Devendra Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for the last 11 days over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams and is undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital here, wrote to the Ranchi civil surgeon on Wednesday night seeking permission to return to the protest site at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.

The Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader had to be shifted to the hospital on Monday after his health deteriorated following his participation in a march by agitating students to the Jharkhand Assembly.

In his letter to the Ranchi civil surgeon, Mahto said that thousands of students who have been agitating for their rights stand with him in this fight, and that this is not just a protest but also a responsibility and a source of hope for him.