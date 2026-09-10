Jharkhand Jaguar Wins A Different Battle, Turns Barren Quarry Land Into A Green Water-Rich Campus
The personnel transformed their rocky 200-acre Tendergram campus through sustained plantation and rainwater conservation, making groundwater available now at around 100 feet, reports Prashant Kumar.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 11:21 AM IST
Ranchi: The personnel of Jharkhand Jaguar, trained to take on Maoists in some of the state’s most difficult forests, have won a battle of a different kind at their Tendergram campus. This time, the adversaries were many - barren land, water scarcity and a landscape strewn with rocks.
Nearly two decades of plantation drives and rainwater conservation have transformed the once-arid campus into a green zone. Officials say that while drilling to a depth of 800 feet once failed to yield water, groundwater is now available at around 100 feet. Spread over nearly 200 acres, the Jharkhand Jaguar campus has emerged as a potential case study in water conservation and ecological restoration, particularly for a plateau state such as Jharkhand.
Jharkhand Jaguar Inspector General Anoop Birthare said the specialised force was constituted in 2008 and was subsequently allotted around 200 acres at Tendergram. The land was extremely rocky and had earlier been used for stone quarrying. There was hardly any vegetation, while the groundwater table was exceptionally low.
“In the initial years, even drilling beyond 800 feet did not yield water,” Birthare said. Supplying water to the personnel and families living on the campus consequently became a major challenge. However, successive officers and personnel posted at the campus gradually began transforming the landscape through sustained plantation and water-conservation measures.
Plantation campaigns have been undertaken during the monsoon season for nearly 18 years. While around 10,000 saplings were planted in some years, the number stood at approximately 5,000 in others.
Birthare said around 10,000 trees were planted under his leadership in 2025, followed by another 5,000 saplings this year. "The campus now has more than 20 lakh trees and plants, creating substantial green cover across the rocky terrain. Besides changing the appearance and ecology of the campus, the vegetation has helped rainwater remain in the soil longer and contributed to groundwater recharge," he added.
Plantation alone did not bring about the transformation. Six to seven large ponds were also created across the campus to collect rainwater. Instead of flowing away from the rocky terrain, rainwater is now held in these ponds and allowed to seep gradually into the ground.
According to Birthare, water conservation rests on two fundamental measures - first, stopping rainwater from running off and expanding green cover.
“A chain of ponds helps retain rainwater and allows it to percolate underground. At the same time, trees and plants help the soil hold moisture for longer,” he explained.
The most striking evidence of the change is the reported improvement in groundwater availability.
Jharkhand Jaguar Deputy Superintendent of Police Sonu Bajwar said borewells initially failed to find water even at a depth of 800 feet. Following years of rainwater harvesting and water accumulation in the ponds, water is now available at approximately 100 feet, he said.
The improvement has eased the difficulties once faced by those living and working on the campus.
Jharkhand Jaguar DIG Indrajit Mehta said the groundwater crisis was acute when the campus was allotted to the force in 2008. "Over the years, the ponds helped conserve rainwater and recharge underground reserves. The campus can now meet the water requirements of around 2,300 police personnel, officers and their families," he said.
Water is available to both employees working in the offices and families residing within the campus, without the severe difficulties experienced during its initial years.
Birthare believes the experience of the Jharkhand Jaguar campus could offer lessons to other institutions and water-stressed regions of the state.
The model is relatively straightforward. Create interconnected ponds to retain rainwater and undertake sustained plantation to improve the land’s ability to absorb and preserve moisture. If rainwater is stopped from flowing away and allowed sufficient time to percolate into the soil, underground reserves can gradually be replenished, he said.
Jharkhand Jaguar is best known as a specialised anti-Maoist force whose personnel operate in dense forests and difficult terrain. At Tendergram, however, its personnel did something differently challenging. They planted trees among rocks, created ponds to catch the rain and steadily restored land once considered barren and unproductive. The campus consequently became a living laboratory for rainwater conservation, groundwater recharge and the restoration of degraded land.
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