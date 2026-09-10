ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Jaguar Wins A Different Battle, Turns Barren Quarry Land Into A Green Water-Rich Campus

Ranchi: The personnel of Jharkhand Jaguar, trained to take on Maoists in some of the state’s most difficult forests, have won a battle of a different kind at their Tendergram campus. This time, the adversaries were many - barren land, water scarcity and a landscape strewn with rocks.

Nearly two decades of plantation drives and rainwater conservation have transformed the once-arid campus into a green zone. Officials say that while drilling to a depth of 800 feet once failed to yield water, groundwater is now available at around 100 feet. Spread over nearly 200 acres, the Jharkhand Jaguar campus has emerged as a potential case study in water conservation and ecological restoration, particularly for a plateau state such as Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Jaguar Wins A Different Battle, Turns Barren Quarry Land Into A Green Water-Rich Campus (ETV Bharat)

Jharkhand Jaguar Inspector General Anoop Birthare said the specialised force was constituted in 2008 and was subsequently allotted around 200 acres at Tendergram. The land was extremely rocky and had earlier been used for stone quarrying. There was hardly any vegetation, while the groundwater table was exceptionally low.

“In the initial years, even drilling beyond 800 feet did not yield water,” Birthare said. Supplying water to the personnel and families living on the campus consequently became a major challenge. However, successive officers and personnel posted at the campus gradually began transforming the landscape through sustained plantation and water-conservation measures.

Jharkhand Jaguar Wins A Different Battle, Turns Barren Quarry Land Into A Green Water-Rich Campus (ETV Bharat)

Plantation campaigns have been undertaken during the monsoon season for nearly 18 years. While around 10,000 saplings were planted in some years, the number stood at approximately 5,000 in others.

Birthare said around 10,000 trees were planted under his leadership in 2025, followed by another 5,000 saplings this year. "The campus now has more than 20 lakh trees and plants, creating substantial green cover across the rocky terrain. Besides changing the appearance and ecology of the campus, the vegetation has helped rainwater remain in the soil longer and contributed to groundwater recharge," he added.

Plantation alone did not bring about the transformation. Six to seven large ponds were also created across the campus to collect rainwater. Instead of flowing away from the rocky terrain, rainwater is now held in these ponds and allowed to seep gradually into the ground.