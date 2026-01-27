ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Industrialist's Son Rescued From Hazaribagh 2 Weeks After Abduction

Jamshedpur: The son of a Jamshedpur-based industrialist, abducted on January 13, was rescued from Barhi in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. Kairav (24), the son of Industrialist Devang Gandhi, was abducted while he was on his way to office in Adityapur industrial area of Seraikela-Kharsawan district, they said.

"He was safely rescued by the Jamshedpur Police today, and sent home around 4:30 am,” SP (City) Kumar Sivashish told PTI. The accused were planning to shift Kairav to another place, “owing to massive raids by the Jamshedpur Police”, an official statement said.