Jharkhand: IIT-ISM Set To Modernise British-era Hydraulic Roof Support System With Advanced Systems
The hydraulic power roof support introduced by the British has proven highly effective in mining. IIT-ISM Dhanbad is upgrading it, reports Narendra Nishad.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 11:38 AM IST
Dhanbad: From Kaala Patthar (1979, starring Amitabh Bachchan) to Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), Dhanbad in popular imagination is inextricably linked with coal mining. And with good reason. The Raniganj-Dhanbad belt holds India's only stretch of bituminous coking coal deposit. No wonder then that the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), popularly known as IIT-ISM, was established in Dhanbad by the British in 1926.
Hence, the IIT-ISM is also India's leader in innovations in mining technology and safety. It also hosts pieces of history like a hydraulic power roof support, gifted by the British, which is carefully preserved in the laboratory of the Mechanical Engineering Department. This device played a critical role in preventing incidents like roof collapses in underground mines.
Now, the IIT-ISM is working to upgrade it by incorporating digital technology with it, which will significantly enhance its capacity and effectiveness.
Underground mining is among the most challenging and hazardous professions in the world. When coal or other minerals are extracted from underground mines, the roof of the excavation site becomes unstable. Without timely support, a roof collapse can occur at any moment, endangering the lives of the workers inside.
The hydraulic power roof support is used to mitigate this risk. Using hydraulic fluid pressure, the device supports the mine roof with a robust canopy, preventing it from collapsing. For this reason, it is often referred to as the "safety shield" of underground mines.
This relic of mining history was presented to the ISM as a gift during the British era. Ajit Kumar, Assistant Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at IIT-ISM, explains that this device operates on the principles of hydraulic fluids. When coal is extracted from a section of the mine, a void is created. This equipment is then installed to support the roof of that empty space, thereby managing the weight of the overlying rock strata and significantly reducing the risk of accidents.
According to Kumar, ensuring roof safety is a top priority in all underground coal and metal mines, and this equipment is a crucial component of that safety system.
IIT-ISM To Give Machine A New Identity
Technology evolves with time, and IIT-ISM is now preparing to give this machine a new identity. The institute is working to modernise it by integrating advanced valve systems and digital technology to automate its operations. Once the new technology is incorporated, the machine will be able to automatically regulate pressure based on requirements, and provide superior roof support tailored to specific mining conditions. Not only will this enhance safety standards, but also make working conditions safer and easier for the miners.
Experts believe that at a time when automation and smart technology are rapidly expanding in the mining sector, modernising this British-era machine could prove to be a significant step towards mining safety. This initiative will not only preserve a piece of historical heritage but also pave the way for safe and smart mining in the future.
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