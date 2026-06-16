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Jharkhand: IIT-ISM Set To Modernise British-era Hydraulic Roof Support System With Advanced Systems

Dhanbad: From Kaala Patthar (1979, starring Amitabh Bachchan) to Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), Dhanbad in popular imagination is inextricably linked with coal mining. And with good reason. The Raniganj-Dhanbad belt holds India's only stretch of bituminous coking coal deposit. No wonder then that the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), popularly known as IIT-ISM, was established in Dhanbad by the British in 1926.

Hence, the IIT-ISM is also India's leader in innovations in mining technology and safety. It also hosts pieces of history like a hydraulic power roof support, gifted by the British, which is carefully preserved in the laboratory of the Mechanical Engineering Department. This device played a critical role in preventing incidents like roof collapses in underground mines.

Now, the IIT-ISM is working to upgrade it by incorporating digital technology with it, which will significantly enhance its capacity and effectiveness.

Underground mining is among the most challenging and hazardous professions in the world. When coal or other minerals are extracted from underground mines, the roof of the excavation site becomes unstable. Without timely support, a roof collapse can occur at any moment, endangering the lives of the workers inside.

The hydraulic power roof support is used to mitigate this risk. Using hydraulic fluid pressure, the device supports the mine roof with a robust canopy, preventing it from collapsing. For this reason, it is often referred to as the "safety shield" of underground mines.