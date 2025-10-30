ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand HIV Infection Scandal: Govt Blood Bank Operating Without License For 17 Years

Chaibasa: (Jharkhand): Preliminary Inquiry into the HIV infection of five thalassemia-affected children, who underwent blood transfusions in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa Sadar hospital in West Singhbhum district, has revealed glaring lapses at the blood bank run by the government hospital.

Initial reports suggest that the hospital's blood bank had been operating without a valid license since 2008, or for 17 years. The revelation has shaken the health department and state health administration. According to the rules, it is mandatory for any blood bank to obtain necessary approval from the State Health Committee and the Drugs Controller for operation.

However, the Chaibasa blood bank's license has not been renewed since 2008. Despite this, the collection and distribution and transfusion of blood continued regularly. The hospital administration now says that the license renewal process is underway and will be completed soon.

Following this serious revelation, the government has constituted a six-member high-level inquiry committee to investigate the matter. Meanwhile, the in-charge Civil Surgeon, West Singhbhum, Bharti Minj confirmed that the process for renewing the blood bank's license is underway.

In fact, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered stern action. He directed the suspension of West Singhbhum Civil Surgeon Sushanto Kumar Manjhi and other concerned officials.

Soren said, “The infection of thalassemia-affected children in Chaibasa is extremely painful.” He further directed the health department to conduct an audit of all blood banks in the state and submit a report within five days.

He has also ordered that the families of the affected children be given Rs 2 lakh each as compensation to run their expenses. He also instructed that the complete treatment of the infected children be ensured at the state government health facilities.