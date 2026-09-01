ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand High Court Triples Compensation For Deceased Driver’s Family After 12-Year Legal Battle

Ranchi: After a legal process spanning 12 years, the Jharkhand High Court has enhanced the compensation amount granted to the family of a heavy vehicle driver who lost in a road accident.

The judgment was passed by Chief Justice M S Sonak on August 28 in a 2014 case, where the decision of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Pakur, to grant the family of Jahangir Khan, who was killed in a road accident, Rs 5.76 lakh as compensation was questioned.

The High Court enhanced the compensation amount set at Rs 5.76 lakh to Rs 18.30 lakh. This represents an increase of approximately 3.18 times the original amount. Additionally, interest at the rate of per cent per annum is to be paid on the awarded sum.

In 2012, the MACT, Pakur, had determined the compensation based on a monthly income of Rs 4,500 for the deceased, Jahangir Khan. An appeal questioning this was filed in the Jharkhand High Court in 2014. After a legal process spanning nearly 12 years, the matter has now reached a final resolution.