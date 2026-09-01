Jharkhand High Court Triples Compensation For Deceased Driver’s Family After 12-Year Legal Battle
The High Court enhanced the compensation amount set at Rs 5.76 lakh to Rs 18.30 lakh.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 9:58 AM IST
Ranchi: After a legal process spanning 12 years, the Jharkhand High Court has enhanced the compensation amount granted to the family of a heavy vehicle driver who lost in a road accident.
The judgment was passed by Chief Justice M S Sonak on August 28 in a 2014 case, where the decision of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Pakur, to grant the family of Jahangir Khan, who was killed in a road accident, Rs 5.76 lakh as compensation was questioned.
The High Court enhanced the compensation amount set at Rs 5.76 lakh to Rs 18.30 lakh. This represents an increase of approximately 3.18 times the original amount. Additionally, interest at the rate of per cent per annum is to be paid on the awarded sum.
In 2012, the MACT, Pakur, had determined the compensation based on a monthly income of Rs 4,500 for the deceased, Jahangir Khan. An appeal questioning this was filed in the Jharkhand High Court in 2014. After a legal process spanning nearly 12 years, the matter has now reached a final resolution.
The High Court, in its judgment, acknowledged that driving a heavy commercial vehicle is a skilled job. Therefore, it is inappropriate to assess a heavy vehicle driver’s income based on the standards of a low-skilled or semi-skilled labourer. On these grounds, the Court set aside the earlier assessment made by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal.
The Court fixed the driver’s income at Rs 10,000 per month and added a 40 per cent component for prospects. Following this recalculation, the total compensation payable to the family rose to Rs 18.30 lakh.
The court specifically commended the work of Advocate Aniket Kumar Ojha, who was assisting the court as amicus curiae, noting that he had very effectively presented the case of the rural and underprivileged claimants before the court.
Following this verdict, National Insurance Company Limited is now required to pay the enhanced compensation amount. The Court has directed that the entire sum, along with 6 per cent interest, be deposited with the High Court within six weeks.
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