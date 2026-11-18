ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Neglect Of Jagadish Chandra Bose's Residence

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the deteriorating condition of Shanti Bhavan, the former residence-cum-museum of eminent scientist Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose in Giridih, and initiated a PIL over its alleged neglect.

The court took up the matter following media reports highlighting the poor condition of the historic property and the state government’s alleged failure to ensure its proper maintenance and preservation.

A division bench comprising Justices Rongon Mukhopadhyay and Ram Sharma directed the Department of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs to formulate a comprehensive long-term policy for identifying, protecting and restoring heritage sites across the state.

The bench also asked the department to file an affidavit detailing the present condition of the museum and the measures proposed for its restoration and improvement.

During the proceedings, the court took particular note of an iron chest belonging to the scientist, which has reportedly remained inside the museum for the past 89 years. The bench directed that the chest be opened under appropriate supervision to examine its contents and facilitate further study.

Observing that Bose made pioneering contributions to radio science and plant physiology, the court said the chest could contain valuable research materials, documents or scientific records that might be significant for contemporary research. The matter will now be placed before a bench headed by the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court for further consideration.