ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand HC Quashes Bond Against Doctor Admitted To Unrecognised Course, Questions MCI's Role In Allowing Enrollments

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court has quashed the bond of Rs 30 lakh that a doctor was made to sign for leaving the unrecognized post graduate medical course at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (MGM), Jamshedpur. The court also ordered that a compensation of Rs 7 lakh be paid to the doctor for mental distress.

The court has given a relief to Dr Mahesh Kumar, who was enrolled in an unrecognized post graduate medical course and ordered the return of over Rs 39 lakh including the amount of bond and stipend taken by the college. The verdict was delivered by Justice Anand Sen.

D Kumar, who completed his MBBS from Motilal Nehru Medical College, Prayagraj, had earlier cleared the NEET-PG exam in the year 2019 and after counselling, he got a seat in the Post Graduate Diploma Course in Medical Radio Diagnosis (DMRD) for the session 2019-21 at MGM Jamshedpur.

At the time of admission, the college however made him sign a bond that if he leaves the seat then he would have to pay Rs 30 lakh and also return the stipend that he had received. After starting the course, the doctor however realised that there was not enough faculty in the radiology department and that the DMRD course in which he was enrolled was not recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI).