Jharkhand HC Quashes Bond Against Doctor Admitted To Unrecognised Course, Questions MCI's Role In Allowing Enrollments
Jharkhand High Court quashes Rs 30 lakh bond against doctor enrolled in unrecognised post graduate medical course at MGM Jamshedpur.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court has quashed the bond of Rs 30 lakh that a doctor was made to sign for leaving the unrecognized post graduate medical course at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (MGM), Jamshedpur. The court also ordered that a compensation of Rs 7 lakh be paid to the doctor for mental distress.
The court has given a relief to Dr Mahesh Kumar, who was enrolled in an unrecognized post graduate medical course and ordered the return of over Rs 39 lakh including the amount of bond and stipend taken by the college. The verdict was delivered by Justice Anand Sen.
D Kumar, who completed his MBBS from Motilal Nehru Medical College, Prayagraj, had earlier cleared the NEET-PG exam in the year 2019 and after counselling, he got a seat in the Post Graduate Diploma Course in Medical Radio Diagnosis (DMRD) for the session 2019-21 at MGM Jamshedpur.
At the time of admission, the college however made him sign a bond that if he leaves the seat then he would have to pay Rs 30 lakh and also return the stipend that he had received. After starting the course, the doctor however realised that there was not enough faculty in the radiology department and that the DMRD course in which he was enrolled was not recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI).
Subsequently, Dr Kumar took the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) exam and got selected. After this he appeared in the NEET-PG 2021 again and bagged All India Rank 270 and later enrolled in Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow.
During the hearing of the case, High Court noted that how did the college get the permission to run the course when it was not recognized. The court held that since the enrollment was done wrongly, the bond taken from the student cannot be legally sustained.
The court also noted that even MRI machine was not available in post graduate course like radiology while the CT scan machine was also not working. The court held that admitting students by concealing lack of facilities was a serious matter.
Questioning the role of the MCI, the court wondered why the concerned regulatory body did not take appropriate action against the college. The court noted that it is the responsibility of the regulatory body to protect the quality of medical education and the interests of doctors and it should have fulfilled its responsibility.
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