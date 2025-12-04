ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand HC Issues Notice To ED To File Response In Soren's Petition Challenging Summonses

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday directed the Enforcement Directorate to file its response in a petition filed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, challenging summonses issued to him in an alleged land scam case. An MP-MLA court judge Sarthak Sharma had issued summonses to Soren to appear in a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The ED had moved the court after Soren did not turn up for questioning on the basis of earlier notices issued to him. The high court will again hear the matter on December 18. In the meantime, it directed the MP-MLA court to adjourn the proceedings of the case scheduled on December 12. The high court also recorded the undertaking given by Soren to appear before the MP-MLA court on December 6.

The court, in another matter heard on December 3, has already exempted appearance of Soren before the MP-MLA court. ED assistant director posted in the capital, Devraj Jha, has filed the complaint stating that as many as 10 summonses were issued to the chief minister to appear before the authority in connection with his involvement in the alleged land scam.