Jharkhand HC Advocate's Husband Surrenders, Blames Father-In-Law For Her Death
Kushagra Rudra, husband of Jharkhand High Court advocate Anushka Chakraborty, surrendered before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Hazaribag
By PTI
Published : October 29, 2026 at 8:23 PM IST
Hazaribag: Kushagra Rudra, husband of Jharkhand High Court advocate Anushka Chakraborty, who was found dead earlier this month, surrendered before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Hazaribag on Thursday after releasing a video on social media denying allegations against him and blaming his father-in-law for her death, police said.
Rudra refuted allegations of his involvement in his wife's death and levelled several allegations against his father-in-law in the video, Hazaribag SDPO Rupak Kumar Singh told reporters.
"Kushagra in the video refuted allegations of his involvement in the suicide of his wife and instead shifted the blame on his father-in-law before surrendering in the court of CJM Hazaribag Rajeev Tripathi," Singh said.
In the video, Rudra claimed that he loved his wife deeply and blamed her father for her death. According to police, Rudra alleged that his father-in-law wanted to become a director in his company and repeatedly pressured Anushka over the matter.
He also alleged that his in-laws made several financial demands, including monthly household provisions, a transfer of Rs 50,000 to his father-in-law's bank account, a car for him, an iPhone and a Bullet motorcycle for his brother-in-law, and Rs 10 lakh for his in-laws' 25th wedding anniversary.
Police said Rudra also claimed that he had paid Rs 7 lakh and subsequently Rs 10 lakh in cash to Manoj Mahato, personal assistant to Ramgarh MLA Mamta Devi, to secure selection in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination.
He alleged that when the selection did not materialise, his father-in-law refused to intervene. Rudra further alleged that his father-in-law had sent Anushka to live with an advocate named Anshu in Ranchi, accusing the latter of taking her to clubs and pubs and introducing her to alcohol.
He also alleged that Anshu had facilitated an abortion for Anushka, police said. SDPO Singh said police had filed an application before the court seeking Rudra's remand.
"All secrets and truths associated with this high-profile case are expected to come to light only after interrogation in police custody," he said. Hazaribag SP Aman Kumar had earlier constituted a special investigation team (SIT), headed by Amit Kumar Anand, to arrest Rudra.
Police teams were sent to West Bengal, Bihar and several places in Jharkhand to trace him, Singh said, adding that Rudra surrendered before the CJM court on Thursday. Anushka was found hanging at an apartment in Bengali Colony's Gupta Complex in Hazaribag on October 22.
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