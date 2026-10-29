ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand HC Advocate's Husband Surrenders, Blames Father-In-Law For Her Death

Hazaribag: Kushagra Rudra, husband of Jharkhand High Court advocate Anushka Chakraborty, who was found dead earlier this month, surrendered before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Hazaribag on Thursday after releasing a video on social media denying allegations against him and blaming his father-in-law for her death, police said.

Rudra refuted allegations of his involvement in his wife's death and levelled several allegations against his father-in-law in the video, Hazaribag SDPO Rupak Kumar Singh told reporters.

"Kushagra in the video refuted allegations of his involvement in the suicide of his wife and instead shifted the blame on his father-in-law before surrendering in the court of CJM Hazaribag Rajeev Tripathi," Singh said.

In the video, Rudra claimed that he loved his wife deeply and blamed her father for her death. According to police, Rudra alleged that his father-in-law wanted to become a director in his company and repeatedly pressured Anushka over the matter.

He also alleged that his in-laws made several financial demands, including monthly household provisions, a transfer of Rs 50,000 to his father-in-law's bank account, a car for him, an iPhone and a Bullet motorcycle for his brother-in-law, and Rs 10 lakh for his in-laws' 25th wedding anniversary.

Police said Rudra also claimed that he had paid Rs 7 lakh and subsequently Rs 10 lakh in cash to Manoj Mahato, personal assistant to Ramgarh MLA Mamta Devi, to secure selection in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination.