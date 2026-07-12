ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Health Minister Inspects Facilities For Shravani Mela At Deoghar

Deoghar: The Health Department of Jharkhand is busy finalizing its preparations for the Shravani Mela in Deoghar.

In this context, state Health Minister Irfan Ansari conducted a surprise inspection of Deoghar Sadar Hospital and private hospitals in the district. During the inspection, he instructed officials that any negligence in health services during the Shravani Mela would not be tolerated.

Referring to the road accidents that occurred during last year's Shravani Mela, the Health Minister stated that all arrangements must be more robust than ever to avoid such incidents. He stated that government and private hospitals must be fully prepared in view of the arrival of millions of devotees.