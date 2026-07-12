Jharkhand Health Minister Inspects Facilities For Shravani Mela At Deoghar
During the inspection, Irfan Ansari instructed officials that any negligence in health services during the Shravani Mela would not be tolerated.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 9:33 PM IST
Deoghar: The Health Department of Jharkhand is busy finalizing its preparations for the Shravani Mela in Deoghar.
In this context, state Health Minister Irfan Ansari conducted a surprise inspection of Deoghar Sadar Hospital and private hospitals in the district. During the inspection, he instructed officials that any negligence in health services during the Shravani Mela would not be tolerated.
Referring to the road accidents that occurred during last year's Shravani Mela, the Health Minister stated that all arrangements must be more robust than ever to avoid such incidents. He stated that government and private hospitals must be fully prepared in view of the arrival of millions of devotees.
During the inspection, Ansari also referred to the functioning of AIIMS Deoghar. He said central government health institutions also have an important responsibility during the Shravani Mela. "AIIMS was established for treatment, not for politics. If patients are not treated properly there and are only referred, the very purpose of establishing AIIMS is defeated," he said.
Without naming anyone, the Health Minister warned that AIIMS would not be allowed to become a hub of politics. "If it does, he would take a firm stand and force the hospital to be locked down," he said. Ansari said "there appears to be political pressure on the institute's management, which is unfortunate".
Jharkhand Police has made extensive security arrangements for the fair. According to an order issued by the Police Headquarters, police officers, personnel, and trainees from various districts, units, and training institutes across the state are being deputed to Deoghar district from July 25 to August 31 for the fair.
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