Following Bihar Niqab Row, Jharkhand Minister Offers ‘Job And Safety’ To Dr. Nusrat

Video grab of CM Nitish Kumar asking Dr Nusrat Parveen about her niqab and then trying to pull it down ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: Jharkhand Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari on Friday said that the public humiliation of a woman by the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has shaken the conscience of the entire nation and offered the female doctor a position in the state Health Department.

Dr Ansari offered Dr Nusrat, a female doctor from Bihar, whose niqab was pulled down by the state CM during a function to distribute appointment letters, a salary of Rs. 3 lakh per month, and a posting of her choice in the Jharkhand Health Department. The doctor was also offered “government accommodation (flat), complete security arrangements, and a respectful, fearless, and safe working environment”.

The Jharkhand Health Minister said that the way a doctor, a daughter, and a woman were insulted, subjected to indecency, and had her hijab pulled off is not just an attack on an individual, but a direct attack on human dignity, honour, and the Constitution. He added that this is not a matter concerning only one community, but the dignity and respect of every mother and daughter. Such an incident cannot be accepted under any circumstances.