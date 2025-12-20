Following Bihar Niqab Row, Jharkhand Minister Offers ‘Job And Safety’ To Dr. Nusrat
Dr Irfan Ansari said that this is not a matter concerning only one community, but the dignity and respect of every mother and daughter.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 7:45 AM IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari on Friday said that the public humiliation of a woman by the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has shaken the conscience of the entire nation and offered the female doctor a position in the state Health Department.
Dr Ansari offered Dr Nusrat, a female doctor from Bihar, whose niqab was pulled down by the state CM during a function to distribute appointment letters, a salary of Rs. 3 lakh per month, and a posting of her choice in the Jharkhand Health Department. The doctor was also offered “government accommodation (flat), complete security arrangements, and a respectful, fearless, and safe working environment”.
The Jharkhand Health Minister said that the way a doctor, a daughter, and a woman were insulted, subjected to indecency, and had her hijab pulled off is not just an attack on an individual, but a direct attack on human dignity, honour, and the Constitution. He added that this is not a matter concerning only one community, but the dignity and respect of every mother and daughter. Such an incident cannot be accepted under any circumstances.
“I am a doctor first, then a minister. This disrespectful incident that occurred with a doctor in Bihar deeply hurts all of us medical professionals. We can understand what that young woman and her family must be going through,” the minister said.
The Health Minister further said that this decision is not just about an appointment, but a victory for women's self-respect, human dignity, and constitutional values. “This decision of the Jharkhand government will be recorded in history as a sensitive, courageous, and humane step. While there was humiliation on one side, Jharkhand, on the other hand, showed a big heart and upheld the banner of humanity,” he added.
Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, the doctor's family denied any resentment toward the Bihar CM, adding that Dr Nusrat would join duty on Saturday.
Also read: