Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari Clarifies Jamtara Remarks: Warning Was For Fake BLOs, Not Genuine Officials

Minister Irfan Ansari clarifies his remarks, saying they were directed only at fake BLOs misleading villagers. ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari, facing criticism for telling people in Jamtara to “lock Booth Level Officers (BLOs) inside their homes” for the yet-to-begin Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the state, has now issued a clarification.

The minister posted on social media that villagers had complained about fake BLOs already visiting homes, threatening residents with "name deletion” and extorting money. He emphasised that his warning was aimed at impostors, not legitimate BLOs.

He wrote, "I never said anything against BLOs; they are respected election officials. My warning was only for those fraudulent elements cheating villagers in the name of BLOs." Accusing the BJP of twisting his words, he added that his caution was issued for public safety and fair elections, not politics.

He further specified that his remarks in Jamtara pertained to cybercrime networks and fake BLO gangs, noting that, upon receiving villagers' complaints, he notified the Deputy Commissioner and requested special monitoring to address these incidents.

“I only asked villagers to stop fake BLOs and alert authorities,” he said, reiterating that genuine BLOs are “esteemed pillars of the electoral process."

BJP Responds