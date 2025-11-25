Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari Clarifies Jamtara Remarks: Warning Was For Fake BLOs, Not Genuine Officials
The minister said his Jamtara remarks targeted fake BLO gangs extorting villagers, not real election officials, adding that his warning aimed to ensure public safety.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 5:58 PM IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari, facing criticism for telling people in Jamtara to “lock Booth Level Officers (BLOs) inside their homes” for the yet-to-begin Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the state, has now issued a clarification.
The minister posted on social media that villagers had complained about fake BLOs already visiting homes, threatening residents with "name deletion” and extorting money. He emphasised that his warning was aimed at impostors, not legitimate BLOs.
He wrote, "I never said anything against BLOs; they are respected election officials. My warning was only for those fraudulent elements cheating villagers in the name of BLOs." Accusing the BJP of twisting his words, he added that his caution was issued for public safety and fair elections, not politics.
He further specified that his remarks in Jamtara pertained to cybercrime networks and fake BLO gangs, noting that, upon receiving villagers' complaints, he notified the Deputy Commissioner and requested special monitoring to address these incidents.
“I only asked villagers to stop fake BLOs and alert authorities,” he said, reiterating that genuine BLOs are “esteemed pillars of the electoral process."
BJP Responds
BJP media in-charge Shivpujan Pathak said that leaders like Ansari win elections using “infiltrators’ votes”. He alleged that the SIR will remove such names from the voter list, which is why such statements are being made. He added that if no action is taken against the minister despite his “unconstitutional remarks”, it will indicate the Chief Minister’s support. The BJP demanded strict disciplinary action.
Congress Defends
The Congress defended the minister, saying the public’s anger is justified because the Election Commission is “killing democracy through SIR”.
The party's media in-charge Rakesh Sinha said the minister’s statement should be understood in the context of people’s frustration. He said Ansari spoke out to “protect the Constitution and democracy”.
Although the minister claims he never spoke against BLOs, he had earlier stated at an event in Jamtara that if a BLO comes to your house, “lock them inside”. He had also alleged that 65 lakh voters were removed in Bihar, affecting 80 Assembly seats.
He further claimed that lakhs of voters who favoured the BJP were later added, and that the same pattern will be repeated in West Bengal, Assam and Jharkhand.
Also Read: