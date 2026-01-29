ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: Health Dept Probe Gives Clean Chit To Blood Bank Over HIV Infection Of Three Of Family

Chaibasa: A probe by the Jharkhand health department found that the source of HIV infection of three members of a family was not linked to the Chaibasa Sadar Hospital blood bank, an official said on Thursday. Dr Sidharth Sanyal, Director-in-Chief of Health Services, told PTI that a two-member team conducted a thorough probe into the allegation that the HIV infection of a woman, her husband and their elder child was linked to the transfusion of blood sourced from the Chaibasa facility. Health Services Deputy Director Dr Pramod Kumar Sinha led the investigation team.

"The husband had alleged in the media earlier this month that his wife was administered blood during a C-section (caesarean section) delivery at the Chaibasa Sadar Hospital in 2023, which later led to the entire family becoming HIV infected," Sanyal said.

The matter came to light when his wife became pregnant for the second time in June 2025 and was found HIV-positive during a routine check-up. Subsequently, the man was also found to be HIV-infected, and on January 2, 2026, their elder child fell ill and tested positive for the contagion, he said.

"The team went through all the records of the Chaibasa Sadar Hospital blood bank and found that the woman was administered one unit of blood from a donor, while another unit of blood remained unused during the C-section. We traced the used blood donor sample from Sonua in West Singhbhum district and found it HIV negative," Sanyal said.