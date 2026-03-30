ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Girl's 'Rape-Murder'

Ranchi/Hazaribag: The Jharkhand High Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl at Bishnugarh in Hazaribag.

The court also served a notice to the state administration and director general of police in this regard, an advocate said. A division bench of Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Sanjay Prasad took note of the incident based on media reports.

The girl had gone with her mother to watch the 'Mangla' procession, a rally taken out as part of Ram Navami rituals, at her native village in Kusumba within Bishnugarh police station limits on the night of March 24. Her family alleged in the FIR that she was abducted, and her body was found on March 25 at a field in the village.

Jharkhand DGP Tadasha Mishra had on Sunday said a three-member SIT has been constituted for a swift probe into the case. The SIT is mandated to submit a progress report, along with details regarding the action taken thus far, within a week. Meanwhile, the opposition BJP staged a 12-hour bandh in Hazaribag to protest against the incident.

There was no untoward incident reported from anywhere in the district, officials said. The bandh evoked a mixed response. Shops and other retail outlets remained closed in the district, largely due to the weekly closure of wholesalers, while public transport services operated normally as educational institutions and commercial establishments, including banks, remained open.