ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand HC Stays Order Cancelling JSSC-CGL, CDPO Appointments; Seeks State Govt's Response

Ranchi: The candidates, who lost their jobs following the Jharkhand government's order cancelling the CDPO and JSSC-CGL appointments, have received a major relief from the high court on Friday.

Justice Deepak Roshan's bench of the Jharkhand High Court has stayed the state government's notification and directed that the services of the concerned JSSC-CGL personnel and CDPO officers be secured.

The court has also sought the state government's response on the matter by September 7 while petitioners have been asked to present their arguments by September 14. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled on September 15.

The verdict was delivered while hearing petitions filed by Subhash Murmu and others (WP/10691/2026), Ashish Akshat and others (WP/10692/2026), Ravi Kumar Hansda and others (WP/10693/2026), and Akanksha Minz and others (WP/10694/2026).

It is worth mentioning that the government's decision had left around 2,000 candidates selected through the JSSC-CGL examination and 64 officers selected for the post of CDPO, without appointments and employment.