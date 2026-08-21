Jharkhand HC Stays Order Cancelling JSSC-CGL, CDPO Appointments; Seeks State Govt's Response
Earlier on Thursday, Jharkhand High Court stayed government's order cancelling appointment of candidates selected through 11th to 13th JPSC exams.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST
Ranchi: The candidates, who lost their jobs following the Jharkhand government's order cancelling the CDPO and JSSC-CGL appointments, have received a major relief from the high court on Friday.
Justice Deepak Roshan's bench of the Jharkhand High Court has stayed the state government's notification and directed that the services of the concerned JSSC-CGL personnel and CDPO officers be secured.
The court has also sought the state government's response on the matter by September 7 while petitioners have been asked to present their arguments by September 14. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled on September 15.
The verdict was delivered while hearing petitions filed by Subhash Murmu and others (WP/10691/2026), Ashish Akshat and others (WP/10692/2026), Ravi Kumar Hansda and others (WP/10693/2026), and Akanksha Minz and others (WP/10694/2026).
It is worth mentioning that the government's decision had left around 2,000 candidates selected through the JSSC-CGL examination and 64 officers selected for the post of CDPO, without appointments and employment.
Petitioner's counsel Prerna Jhunjhunwala said, "An intervention petition has also been filed regarding the JSSC-CGL case, which will now be heard on September 15 as well. The court has directed that the matter be heard on a regular basis. The court has asked the state government what findings in the CID investigation prompted such a major decision".
The Jharkhand High Court's order came a day after it stayed the state government's decision to cancel the appointments related to the JPSC 11th-13th Civil Services and Food Safety officers.
Meanwhile, upon announcement of the Jharkhand High Court's verdict, candidates selected through the JSSC-CGL examination, who had been protesting outside Project Bhawan, rejoiced and sang the National Anthem in display of solidarity. They said that they had secured these jobs after a long period of hard work and sacrifice and asserted that the government should conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter.
Notably, amid protests over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment exams, the state government on August 18 cancelled 22 exams and ordered a probe in 23 others that have been conducted since 2014.
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