ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand HC Seeks Medical Board Report Of Woman Inmate Sexually Exploited In Jail

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Monday directed the state government to submit the medical board report of a woman inmate of Birsa Munda Central Jail who was allegedly sexually exploited by the jail superintendent.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice MS Sonak and Justice Rajesh Shankar was hearing a petition initiated by the court on reports that the inmate was sexually exploited in custody and subsequently became pregnant.

The bench also directed the Ranchi judicial commissioner to place before it the report of the inquiry conducted by a judicial magistrate on the court's directions. The state government filed an affidavit on behalf of the DGP and the Inspector General (Prisons), which the court found unsatisfactory.

The bench observed that it appeared the police were trying to dilute the matter and questioned why the medical report of the inmate had not yet been produced. The case will again be heard on June 17.