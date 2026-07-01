ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand HC Reinstates Peon Sacked Over Tea Leaves and Biscuits, Calls Dismissal ‘Insensitive Injustice’

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court has dismissed the termination of a contractual peon employed with the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) in Bokaro. The court ruled that dismissing him after 17 years of service over allegations of taking tea leaves and biscuits home was a case of “insensitive injustice”.

A division bench of M. S. Sonak and Rajesh Shankar directed that Ranjit Kumar Himanshu be reinstated by July 1 and paid 50 per cent of his back wages by July 31.

Ranjit Kumar Himanshu was appointed as a contractual peon in the DRDA, Bokaro, on December 31, 2005. Nearly 17 years later, on March 16, 2022, the Deputy Development Commissioner of Bokaro issued him a show-cause notice alleging that some office materials had gone missing and that he had taken them home.

However, the notice failed to specify what the missing items were or how much of the material had allegedly been returned. The High Court called the notice “as vague as vagueness can be”.

In his response submitted on March 21, 2022, Himanshu mentioned his 17-year service record and explained that he was supporting a six-member family comprising his wife, three daughters and younger sister. He apologised for any mistake and assured authorities that such an incident would not recur.