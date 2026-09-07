ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand HC Modifies 1999 Attempted Rape Conviction, Reduces Sentence to Time Served

Ranchi: Entering a woman’s house late at night and engaging in indecent behaviour with her is not, by itself, sufficient to establish the offence of attempted rape under Sections 376/511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Jharkhand High Court has observed.

Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, sitting on a single-judge Bench, made the note while hearing a criminal appeal arising from a 1999 case. The High Court set aside the accused’s four-year imprisonment sentence under Sections 376/511 IPC and modified the conviction to an offence under Section 354 IPC, relating to assault or criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty.

What happened in 1999

The incident took place late on December 27, 1999, in a village in East Singhbhum district. According to the prosecution, the woman was sleeping at home and there was no male member of the family present at the time.

The accused allegedly entered the room at around midnight after opening the door with an alleged improper intention. He allegedly behaved indecently with the woman and attempted to molest her by lifting her clothes.

When the woman raised an alarm, family members and neighbours reached the spot, after which the accused fled. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the police station on December 31, 1999.

After the police filed a chargesheet, the Additional Sessions Judge at Ghatsila convicted the accused under Sections 376/511 IPC on July 28, 2006. The court sentenced him to four years of rigorous imprisonment.