Jharkhand HC Modifies 1999 Attempted Rape Conviction, Reduces Sentence to Time Served
Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, sitting on a single-judge Bench, made the note while hearing a criminal appeal arising from a 1999 case.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Ranchi: Entering a woman’s house late at night and engaging in indecent behaviour with her is not, by itself, sufficient to establish the offence of attempted rape under Sections 376/511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Jharkhand High Court has observed.
Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, sitting on a single-judge Bench, made the note while hearing a criminal appeal arising from a 1999 case. The High Court set aside the accused’s four-year imprisonment sentence under Sections 376/511 IPC and modified the conviction to an offence under Section 354 IPC, relating to assault or criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty.
What happened in 1999
The incident took place late on December 27, 1999, in a village in East Singhbhum district. According to the prosecution, the woman was sleeping at home and there was no male member of the family present at the time.
The accused allegedly entered the room at around midnight after opening the door with an alleged improper intention. He allegedly behaved indecently with the woman and attempted to molest her by lifting her clothes.
When the woman raised an alarm, family members and neighbours reached the spot, after which the accused fled. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the police station on December 31, 1999.
After the police filed a chargesheet, the Additional Sessions Judge at Ghatsila convicted the accused under Sections 376/511 IPC on July 28, 2006. The court sentenced him to four years of rigorous imprisonment.
The accused then challenged the conviction and sentence before the Jharkhand High Court through a criminal appeal.
During the hearing, the amicus curiae argued that the statements of the woman and other witnesses did not establish the essential ingredients required to constitute an offence of attempted rape.
After examining the evidence, the High Court observed that while the accused had entered the woman’s house at night and engaged in indecent conduct, there was no direct or specific act proved that showed an attempt to commit rape sufficient to attract Sections 376/511 IPC.
The court held that the accused’s conduct added to an assault on the woman with the intention of outraging her modesty, which is an offence punishable under Section 354 IPC.
The High Court also took into consideration that more than 26 years had passed since the incident and that the accused had no previous criminal history. The court noted that he had already spent around eight months in custody during the trial and appellate proceedings.
Considering these circumstances, the High Court modified the sentence to the period of imprisonment already undergone by the accused and ordered his release upon furnishing the required bail bond.
Read More: